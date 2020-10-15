There's no interstate which runs by the town of Grundy Center, Iowa.

Heck, there's not even any U.S. highways that take you into this town located in the north central part of the state. The census taken a decade ago listed the population of Grundy Center as a shade above 2,700 residents.

But once you get there, it's pretty much quintessential small-town America.

And like many hamlets this time of year, especially on Friday night, the town pretty much stops when the Grundy Center High Spartan football team takes the field.

Last Friday, I got a very rare opportunity to see the Spartans play. One of my nephews, Cooper Hoy, is on the squad.

Cooper Hoy is the second of three sons to Dave and Amber Hoy, whose sister is Shani Patterson, my wife. Both Shani and Amber grew up in Grundy Center and graduated from school there.

The Hoys' oldest son, Adam Hoy, graduated from high school this spring and is now a freshman at Iowa State University. He, too, played football, and his senior year ended up being one of the most memorable in the history of the Spartan program.

After a run of state titles in the 1980s, the Spartans were pretty much up-and-down for the next three decades. But a season ago, under the direction of a new coach, they awakened.

Grundy Center put together a memorable playoff run, capped by a trip to the Class A state title game, played not too far away at the University of Northern Iowa in nearby Cedar Falls. Though the Spartans lost that title game, it didn't diminish the incredible season they had.

Adam Hoy was a cornerback and receiver for that team, and he even kicked. Cooper mainly plays on special teams, on the kickoff and punt unit, and also plays linebacker.

Then there's the youngest of the three Hoy boys, Jacob, who is in eighth grade and is on target to become a Spartan varsity player himself.

A week ago on Thursday, we went to watch Jacob's junior high team play Denver, Iowa. It was a great back-and-forth game, with Jacob's team pulling out a 20-14 win.

Jacob caught a long pass on a fourth-down play that set up Grundy Center's second touchdown. Playing safety, he deflected a pass near the goal line that wound up being intercepted by a teammate.

Against a team that had unusually large players height-wise, Jacob and the smaller Spartans more than held their own.

The next night, the Grundy Center varsity had its regular-season finale, playing Belle Plaine, with the Class A District 7 championship on the line. Even when the Spartans went to the state title game a year ago, they didn't win the district.

So needless to say, it was a huge game under the lights at Spartan Stadium.

And when the dust settled, it was all Grundy Center. The Spartans scored two touchdowns in each of the opening two quarters and eventually rolled to a 42-0 win to move their record to 7-0 heading into the playoffs.

The Spartans definitely put on a show for the home crowd. Though Belle Plaine boasted the top rusher in Class A, Spartan senior tailback Zack Opheim out-dueled him, rushing for nearly 200 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Every time the Spartans scored, the cheerleaders would do jumping jacks, one for every point that was on the scoreboard. They ended up doing 147 jumping jacks that night.

Cooper Hoy made a couple of tackles on a pair of kickoff returns, and got the thrill of hearing his name over the public address system. He also played defense late in the game with the clock running continuously (like in Arkansas, Iowa has the running clock whenever a team gets up by 35 points in the second half).

Cooper's two brothers were in the stands, and his parents and aunt were also in attendance, as well as his grandfather, Joel Patterson. But there was someone else very special who should have been there, too.

That would be Marsha Patterson. Joel's wife, Shani and Amber's mom and the Hoy boys' grandmother. And my mother-in-law.

But more than a week ago, on Oct. 7, Marsha Patterson unexpectedly passed away, possibly a heart attack though we still aren't exactly sure how she passed. She was 69.

My wife and I drove through the night to make it up there to Grundy Center, to visit and grieve with our family members and some friends. The football games happened to be a bonus.

There was also no question that Jacob and Cooper were going to be playing those games. Their parents insisted, stating that, more or less, "Grandma would have wanted you to play."

So one day after Marsha's passing, Jacob played his eighth-grade game. And Cooper played his game the next night.

Following both games, Dave waited to greet both his sons coming off the field and tell them both they played great. And then gave them big hugs. Those hugs lasted much longer than normal, and for good reason.

Jacob and Cooper certainly made their grandma proud.

They also made the rest of us very proud.