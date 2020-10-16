The Greenwood Bulldogs put their No. 1 ranking in Class 6A on the line against a familiar foe on Friday.

Greenwood hosts Russellville, who is under the tutelage of native son Jeff Weaver.

Weaver brings a high-powered offense to Smith-Robinson Stadium.

It marks the first head-to-head meeting as head coaches for Greenwood’s Chris Young and Weaver.

Here are five keys to the game on Friday.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Greenwood is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 4 overall and remained undefeated with its 49-10 win at Siloam Springs last week.

Greenwood is also tied for first place in the 6A-West with Lake Hamilton and Benton, all of which are 2-0.

Russellville is seeking its first win of the 6A-West schedule after losses to Benton, Van Buren and Lake Hamilton.

KEY MATCHUP

Greenwood’s secondary against Russellville’s slinging quarterback, Brayden Whitford, who has thrown more passes than any quarterback in the 6A-West.

Whitford has completed 115-of-223 passes for 1,629 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Greenwood’s defense has certainly been up to the task thus far this season against air raid attacks, allowing just 99.5 yards per game passing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Greenwood running back Hunter Wilkinson had a season-high 176 yards in last week’s win at Siloam Springs with two touchdowns, has rushed for 478 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, and has run for 2,437 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career.

Russellville receiver Brady Burnett is the go-to guy for Whitford in Russellville’s pass attack and has 46 catches for 484 yards and five touchdowns with three games of at least 10 catches.

TRICK OR TREAT

Former assistants under former Greenwood head coach Rick Jones, Jeff Weaver is now the head coach at Russellville while former offensive coordinator Chris Young succeeded Jones in February as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

The two coaches are very familiar with each other and their offensive tendencies so it will be interesting to watch for any tricks the other might have up their coaching sleeves.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Greenwood and Russellville have played in the same conference since 2012 and Greenwood leads the series during that time by an 8-1 count with the only Russellville win coming in the 2016 state championship game at War Memorial Stadium. … Greenwood has won 35 straight games at Smith-Robinson Stadium dating back to a playoff loss to El Dorado in 2014. … Russellville has gained 1,782 yards this season of which 92 percent are via the pass.

TODAY’S TICKET

Russellville at Greenwood

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Russellville 1-5, 0-3 6A-West; Greenwood 6-0, 2-0.

Rankings: Greenwood No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 4 overall in Arkansas Sports Media Poll

Last week: Russellville lost to Lake Hamilton, 43-42, in overtime; Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs, 49-10.

Last meeting: Greenwood won, 42-20, last years