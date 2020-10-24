Russellville fired up some late scoring sprees to come away with the win Thursday night in the volleyball season finale for the Van Buren Lady Pointers at Clair Bates Arena.

The Lady Cyclones battled from behind in the first set with a 25-21 win. Russellville won the next two sets, 25-17, 25-17.

"All year it has been a battle for us, but [the Lady Pointers] has been fun to watch," said Van Buren coach Brent Reeves. "They made this year great by showing up for every practice ready to work and every game ready to play.

"There wasn't a time this year I had to get onto any of them about working hard."

Both sophomore Bri Ball and Bryslin Oden had seven kills each and senior Carter Schmidt added five. Senior Brooke Moore and sophomore Madison Feeny paced Van Buren on defense.

The game marked the end for the seniors who battled every step of the way through the shortened off-season to adjusting to the way the games were being played.

Among the seniors were Katelyn White, Mariah Yancey, Natalie Williams, Kiersten Weaver, Kim Cruz, Jasmine Boyd, Moore, and Schmidt, who said that she couldn't ask for a better group of teammates.

"I am very thankful to have a season," Schmidt said. "We fought our way through every game. I always thought we had enough talent to win more games but it just didn't fall our way, but that what counts in my book."

Van Buren finished the season playing each of its games slated on the schedule amid school districts, including Van Buren, dealing with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The team did have players miss some games, but Reeves wasn't going to let that stop his squad.

"I told them even if we only had six girls who could play, I would make sure they got to the game," Reeves said.

"These seniors did a good job. They were always encouraging towards their teammates and welcoming the underclassmen from the first day of practice. They made their teammates really feel at home."

The Lady Pointers finished 5-9 in the new 5A West. The team had regular-season sweeps of both Alma and Vilonia and split with Mountain Home.

"We didn't have a very good start in some of our matches," said Schmidt. "But I'm very grateful we fought as hard as we could have. I'm just very grateful and blessed to be a part of this team."