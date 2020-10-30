The Greenwood Bulldogs have been tuned in and locked on all season.

They’ve only trailed once in a game all season and that was briefly.

The top-ranked Class 6A Bulldogs, though, will be tested down the stretch as they face two road games to wrap up the regular-season.

First, Greenwood travels to renew a rivalry against an old conference foe in Van Buren at Citizen’s Bank Stadium at Blakemore Field before traveling to Lake Hamilton.

The 6A-West looms in the balance.

Here’s five keys to today’s conference game:

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Greenwood took a big step towards the 6A-West championship and home field advantage throughout the playoffs with last week’s 42-28 win at home over Benton.

Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Lake Hamilton in another showdown in the conference.

There lies the danger for Greenwood, playing Van Buren in between the two biggest games of the conference season.

The Pointers are searching for success, but they’re playing at home where they have been their most successful this season. Van Buren is 2-1 at home, suffering the only loss to Little Rock Parkview in a game that went down to the wire. Unfortunately for the Pointers, that’s been a common theme this season.

"It’s frustrating," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "The main thing that I want to see is for us to come out and play football the way I know we can and with the energy I know we have."

KEY MATCHUP

Van Buren’s defensive backs versus Greenwood’s myriad of talented receivers in the Bulldogs’ lightning-fast offensive attack.

Seniors Peyton Carter, Caden Brown, and juniors Luke Brewer and Jase Strozier all have at least 30 catches for the Bulldogs.

"It’s kind of pick your poison," Greenwood offensive coordinator Zach Watson said. "The great thing about all of those guys are they are very unselfish. Each guy each week has kind of stepped up. It’s been one guy this week and another guy the next week. They haven’t gotten bitter over that."

Oddly, all four have had at least one catch in all eight games this season.

"They’ve accepted that they can’t cover us all and that somebody is going to have a big night," Watson said. "They get around each other and celebrate each guy’s success."

Van Buren’s secondary of brothers Chi and Jaiden Henry, Hunter Laxson and Tobey Sayaxemphou have been very good against the pass this season.

Van Buren is allowing just 105 yards per game passing. Only Russellville’s Brayden Whitford threw for more than 200 yards and that came at the expense of seven sacks and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

"A big advantage for Greenwood is that they’re not a one-dimensional team," Tuck said. "Not only are they not a one-dimensional team, they can look like that in games if they need to be. If you sell out to stop the run or the pass and load up on one end or the other, they have no problem going to the other thing."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Van Buren’s Baylor Shook has played a little bit over everything this season.

He’s most needed at linebacker on defense where the Pointers will try to slow down Greenwood’s offense.

Shook, though, has also played receiver at times and took on the full-time kicking duties three weeks ago.

Greenwood receiver Jase Strozier is coming off his best game, leading the Bulldogs with nine catches and 63 yards in the win over Benton.

A lot of Greenwood’s passing success is through the screen game but last week it was also run or pass options to Strozier from quarterback L.D. Richmond.

"It’s an RPO, a run-pass option, and he can either throw it out to me or hand it off," Strozier said. "We had a lot of success with that. We ran it a lot more because it was working on all cylinders. It was something we saw on film and knew we were going to be running it."

LEADERS

Greenwood leads Class 6A as the unanimous choice in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll and sits atop the 6A-West along with Lake Hamilton.

The Bulldogs also are usually the leaders on the scoreboard.

Only once, early, have they trailed in a game this season and that was briefly.

Siloam Springs took a 7-0 lead with 8:35 left in the first quarter, but Greenwood tied it two minutes, 26 seconds later and went on to a 49-10 win.

Last week, Greenwood racked up 185 yards in the opening quarter and led, 42-20, heading into the fourth quarter.

"We played really well in the first, second and third quarter," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said.

BULLDOG FEROCIOUS

Greenwood’s offense has churned out 39 points and 426 yards of offense per game this season.

"They’re a very efficient offense," Tuck said. "They run the ball well. Their screen game is probably as good as any team I’ve seen in high school. They’re such a good mix of quick game and still taking their shots at the right time. We’ve got to be really sound on that end. They take advantage of every opportunity."

TODAY’S TICKET

Greenwood at Van Buren

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Greenwood 8-0, 4-0; Van Buren 3-5, 1-4

Rankings: Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 4 overall, Van Buren is unranked

Last week: Greenwood defeated Benton, 42-28; Van Buren lost to Lake Hamilton, 44-7

Last meeting: Greenwood won, 45-14, in 2015