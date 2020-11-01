HOT SPRINGS — In those uncertain days of no sports in April and May, Hannah Watkins kept the faith.

Watkins, Greenwood's senior volleyball standout, heard the strong possibility the sports shutdown was going to carry over into the fall and even beyond.

She didn't want to believe it. So she decided to take matters into her own hands.

In late May, Watkins personally wrote a letter to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, urging the governor to do his part in giving the go-ahead for not only Watkins' team to play this fall, but everyone else.

"When I first saw Governor Asa Hutchinson’s press conference where he was still questioning having a fall season and gave our athletic departments some tough guidelines to follow, I knew I couldn’t sit on social media and reply to him," Watkins said. "Other people do that, and it doesn’t make a difference.

"I knew I had to at least write to him with a formal letter."

Several weeks later, Watkins received a letter back from the governor.

"Seeing the seal of Arkansas and his name on the envelope can make a teenage girl who's begging to have a season very nervous," Watkins said. "He reminded me that he’s putting our health first, and that having a fall season isn’t out of the question."

Even then, Watkins — a University of Central Arkansas commit — continued to be a tad skeptical.

"I had a lot of doubts; I have future college teammates who live in Texas," Watkins said. "They were closer to having their season canceled then we were. It was scary.

"We all worked so hard to have one, and not letting the decision be in our hands was the most daunting thing about the situation."

But on the first day of August, Watkins received the best possible news.

That was when Gov. Hutchinson, in one of his regular press conferences, officially announced volleyball and football was going to be played.

Needless to say, Watkins was beyond thrilled.

"When we found out we could have a season on August 1st, we all had a sigh of relief and we managed a 'first sunrise of the season outside the gym, social distanced, and masked up,’" she said.

And Watkins and her Lady Bulldog teammates immediately went to work preparing for the upcoming season.

Watkins' diligent belief there was going to be a season paid off in the end.

On Saturday afternoon at Bank OZK Arena, Watkins and her Lady Bulldog teammates posed for pictures with the 5A championship trophy and mingled with Greenwood supporters.

Well worth it, indeed.

"It’s been a stressful season, but I am beyond blessed with how our team has handled all the changes thrown our way made by COVID," Watkins said. "In the state tournament, Coach (Jennifer) Golden prepped us for every team we played. It didn’t matter their record, skill level, or previous seasons.

"Besides not having our tournaments and a few games being canceled, I am happy with how our season has transpired."

Watkins and her teammates then finished it off with the three-set sweep against Jonesboro on Saturday.

"We knew (Jonesboro was) going to be a good team going into the game," Watkins said. "Coach Golden had us study film and we developed a game plan. Each person did their job and it showed in the stats.

"I am so blessed with how we showed up in the first set, set a tone for the rest of the match and took over the game. ... I now get to celebrate this win with the best team and so excited we had the best chemistry while achieving success this season."

Incidentally, Watkins is going to prepare another letter to send to Gov. Hutchinson.

It’s going to be Watkins personally thanking him for allowing a season to be played.