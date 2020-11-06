A season ago, Poteau shook off a season-opening loss by winning the rest of its regular-season games.

The Pirates continued that momentum into the playoffs, eventually winning the program's first state title.

Poteau is determined to run the table again in 2020. After opening the season 0-2, the Pirates can win their eighth straight game heading into the playoffs along with claiming the District 4A-4 title Friday at longtime rival Broken Bow.

Here are five keys to Friday's match-up:

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Pirates can claim the outright 4A-4 championship with a win at Broken Bow. Poteau can also win three straight district titles, which has never been done before in the history of the program.

As for Broken Bow, the Savages come in a game behind the Pirates for first place. Broken Bow is also tied with Hilldale for second place, but Hilldale owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Broken Bow can get a share of the 4A-4 title and the No. 1 playoff seed from the district with a win coupled with a Hilldale loss to Fort Gibson.

TRADITION CONTINUES

Though Poteau also was hit hard by graduation to several key components of its 4A title team, the remaining players and some newcomers haven't missed a beat, especially during the Pirates' current seven-game win streak.

Those players have even dealt with a litany of issues, from injuries to several having to miss due to COVID-19.

"There's a lot of tradition and the kids are kind of playing on that tradition, but our kids have fought through and they think they're going to win," Poteau coach Greg Werner said. "There's a lot to that thought that, 'We can win this,' so that's helped us a lot as we've fought through some issues."

RUN, RUN, RUN

Poteau's running game has also been a big factor this season.

The Pirates have amassed 2,732 yards on the ground this season. Eight different players have rushed for at least 100 yards.

During the team's seven-game winning streak, the Pirates have averaged 312.9 yards rushing, including 312 in last week's win at home against Fort Gibson.

"We've given it to a lot of different people and that's just made us better because more and more kids have carried it and have done a good job," Werner said.

OH MY ODOM

One player who has emerged as one of the elite ones in the area is Poteau linebacker/tight end Dean Odom, a junior.

Odom is the Pirates' leading tackler with 80 stops, including a team-high 51 solo tackles. In last week's win, he registered 23 tackles, 16 of those solo along with two tackles for loss.

He has also been counted on to run the ball in short-yardage situation. Odom has eight rushing TDs on the season, including one last week.

"I said all of last year that Dean is one of the true unsung heroes on our team," Werner said. "I think what we do offensively with the tight end is so crucial, and while we don't throw the ball a lot, what he does blocking (is huge).

"He was a good one last year and this year, he's taken it to a different level but he is a force on offense and then defensively, we knew coming in what he could do. ... He's just a good one and because of his work ethic, he's going to keep getting better."

FACTS AND FIGURES

This will be the second straight season Poteau has played at Broken Bow. ... Since 2004, Poteau is 9-7 against the Savages and have won six of the past seven ballgames in the series. Prior to that, from 2007-12, Broken Bow went 5-1 against the Pirates. ... Broken Bow has won its last two ballgames by a total of three points, beating Fort Gibson 14-13 two weeks ago and then hanging on for a 14-12 win against Sallisaw last week. ... Poteau senior Jagger Dill is the team's leading rusher with 784 yards on 88 carries and six TDs. Last week, he rushed for 122 yards. ... In the seven-game winning streak, the Pirates have allowed 11.4 points per game. Poteau nearly had a shutout last week, but Fort Gibson scored a TD on the game's final play.

Poteau at Broken Bow

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 92.5 FM

RECORDS: Poteau 7-2, 6-0 4A-4; Broken Bow 5-2, 5-1.

RANKINGS: Poteau is ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press 4A statewide poll; Broken Bow is ranked No. 9.

LAST WEEK: Poteau defeated Fort Gibson, 28-6; Broken Bow defeated Sallisaw, 14-12.

LAST TIME: Poteau won, 14-0, in 2019.