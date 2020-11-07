FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas followed Thursday’s release of its nonconference men’s basketball schedule with Friday’s announcement of its SEC basketball schedule.

Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks will open SEC play Dec. 30 at Auburn and play its first SEC home game on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Walton Arena against Missouri.

The Razorbacks’ 18-game SEC schedule includes home games, all at Walton, against Georgia, Jan. 9; Auburn, Jan. 20; Ole Miss, Jan. 27; Mississippi State, Feb. 2, Texas A&M, Feb. 6; Florida, Feb. 16; Alabama, Feb. 24 and LSU, Feb. 27.

Aside from the SEC opener at Auburn, Arkansas on the SEC road visits Tennessee, Jan. 6; LSU, Jan. 13; Alabama, Jan. 16; Vanderbilt, Jan. 23; Kentucky, Feb. 9; Missouri, Feb. 13; Texas A&M, Feb. 20; and South Carolina, March 2.

Nonconference the Razorbacks open Nov. 25 hosting Mississippi Valley State; with home games against North Texas; Nov. 28, Texas-Arlington, Dec. 2; Lipscomb, Dec. 5; the University of Central Arkansas, Dec. 12; Oral Roberts, Dec. 20; and Abilene Christian, Dec. 22.

On the road nonconference the Razorbacks visit into the State of Oklahoma on Dec. 8 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and on Jan. 30 in the SEC vs. Big 12 challenge game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.