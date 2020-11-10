Right before halftime of Greenwood's 6A-West showdown last Friday at Lake Hamilton, Bulldog tailback Hunter Wilkinson committed a rarity.

He fumbled.

Wilkinson, though, quickly shook off that turnover and proceeded to help the Bulldogs achieve a perfect regular season and a conference championship.

He rushed for 204 yards on 20 carries as Greenwood claimed the 6A-West title with a 38-28 win. Wilkinson also ran for two touchdowns, including a 63-yard dash with 6:50 left which put the Bulldogs ahead to stay, 31-28.

"It was an outside zone play and I got the ball," Wilkinson named Times Record Athlete of the Week said. "The linemen blocked good and I saw a little bit of a hole; I cut up on it and then I had a burst of speed, got through a couple of guys and I was running for the end zone with no one in front of me.

"It was crazy; it was almost like everything went mute when I was running. I didn't hear the crowd, I didn't hear anyone else, I just had that touchdown in my mind, I wasn't going to slow down for anything."

Wilkinson's TD capped a wild sequence of events in the game.

It started late in the first half, when he fumbled with Greenwood trailing, 14-10.

"It was on a play up the middle and I just didn't see the guy right behind me," Wilkinson said. "That was my first fumble in like two years, so that kind of got me down.

"But the guys picked me back up, they told me they had my back and I just started turning it up and we started doing our thing."

It wasn't immediate at first, as Lake Hamilton scored to open the second half in building a 21-10 lead. Greenwood answered with back-to-back TDs, the latter with Wilkinson running it in from 3 yards out to put the Bulldogs in front.

Lake Hamilton regained the lead five minutes into the fourth quarter. But two plays after that was when Wilkinson broke loose on his eventual game-winning TD run.

Wilkinson also had 151 of his 204 yards after halftime.

"We saw some stuff that was going to work in the second half that maybe we could have tried the first half but we didn't," he said.

"After that fumble that I had, I think it kind of fueled me and fueled the other players, like the other players had my back so I have theirs."

The Bulldogs then added a defensive TD in the final seconds to wrap up the game, giving Greenwood a 10-0 record heading into the playoffs.

"It was one of my top games," Wilkinson, a three-year starter at halfback, said. "I was very happy, I was very pleased to see the game stats and the offensive line, they are tremendous; they helped me get the guys out of the way for me, they clean up the stuff that needs to be cleaned up.

"This game was probably one of my top games for 200-something yards rushing, it's great to be able to do that."

Wilkinson is also fully recovered from injury problems early in the season. He had a dislocated thumb in the team's opener at Southside; then suffered a shoulder sprain two weeks later in a home win against Choctaw, Okla.

But he declared himself 100 percent, and the results are showing on the stat sheet.

In the Bulldogs' past three ballgames, Wilkinson has rushed for 571 yards on 81 carries with nine TDs. On the season, he has rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and has reached the end zone 17 times.

Wilkinson, who was part of the Bulldogs' 2018 state title team as a sophomore, is determined to get back to Little Rock and play for another.

Greenwood begins its postseason path this Friday at home against West Memphis.

"We're really excited that we're getting to play at home, it's just a different vibe of playing at your home field," Wilkinson said.