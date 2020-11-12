There isn't any doubt that high school girls sports have really taken off in the River Valley the past decade or so.

Sure, there's still the stalwart programs that have been strong for years, like Northside basketball, Southside volleyball and Greenwood basketball. Plus teams that are now part of the pantheon of greatness like Greenwood's volleyball squad, which has won three state titles in the past 10 years, and Paris volleyball, which has been to eight state title matches in the past nine seasons.

Then there's teams joining that elite hierarchy like Mansfield volleyball - which recently won its fourth state title since 2012 - and Hackett volleyball, coming off a 2A title and now with a 3A title in its possession.

We just had three local girls cross country teams finish second at the state meet, with two of those schools (Greenwood and Waldron) having won state the season before.

Plus, there's individuals like Northside tennis player Kate Files, who finished off a sterling career by winning the Overall title last month.

But on Wednesday, girls sports in the area got another big confidence boost.

On that day, several female athletes signed with Division I schools to play various sports. Six of them inked to play for schools in the Southeastern Conference.

It's another reason I firmly believe this may go down as arguably the best senior class of female athletes to come out of this area.

You have a transcendent basketball talent in Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger, who was one of those signees Wednesday, going to Arkansas, making an already upwardly mobile Razorback team even more strong.

There were also three standouts who all wanted to go up I-49 and play for another rising program, the Arkansas softball squad, in Southside's Madi Conklin and Greenwood's Ally Sockey and Chelsi Possage.

Southside volleyball teammates Avery Fitzgerald and Hannah Hogue, both three-year starters who did a lot of winning together as Lady Mavericks, will now become SEC rivals. While Hogue is also heading up to Arkansas, Fitzgerald is going in a more southeastern direction, to Mississippi State.

There's more DI signees on the way beyond Wednesday.

Tracey Bershers, who like Wolfenbarger will be a four-year starter for Northside's basketball team this season, plans to sign with Oklahoma State on Friday. Northside softball player Cailin Massey has committed to play at Prairie View A&M in Texas.

Greenwood's state championship volleyball team was led by nine seniors, all of whom made contributions to the program, including Hannah Watkins, who signed with Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

Hackett's volleyball team also had a talented core of seniors. Mansfield had just one senior on the varsity, but that senior, Brooke Wright, got MVP honors in the 2A title match.

There was the aforementioned Files as well as Greenwood cross country runner Macie Cash, who finished as the 5A state runner-up each of her past two seasons.

You also have other talented seniors in the area like Paris softball standout Jadyn Hart and Booneville's Brooklyn Zarlingo, who plays a number of different sports from volleyball to softball to track.

Needless to say, it's going to be a very difficult task picking a Female Athlete of the Year for next spring's Best of Preps awards presentation.

So many great, outstanding seniors. And not only great on the field or on the court, but great people off of it as well.

I really believe they will all do well with their futures regardless of how their college careers pan out.

Plus, these seniors give younger girls here the belief that they, too, can be part of a state championship run or be among several to sign with Division I schools on the same day.

Even much younger girls, like the daughter of Northside boys basketball assistant coach Nicholas Yarborough, who was born early Wednesday morning.

So what was the first name he and his wife, Micah, picked out for their newborn daughter?

Jersey.