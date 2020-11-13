For all the long road trips, the conference battles and great playoff games the Alma Airedales have battled through over the years, there are no manuals for pandemics or playing a team that's played just once over the last four weeks.

The 2020 season will be remembered for its oddicity. It's no different today when the 2-7 Airedales hit the road to battle the undefeated Texarkana (Arkansas High) Razorbacks.

At 5-0, the Razorbacks are unbeaten but perhaps a little rusty. Texarkana went 2-0 in September and were 3-0 in October games.

Because of COVID-19, the team played just three of its seven scheduled 5A-South games, and have played just once over the last four weeks.

But coach Barry Norton's team isn't without talent. Quarterback Braylon Bishop, a University of Arkansas baseball commit, runs the offense at quarterback and speedy two-way star Torie Blair may be the fastest back in the state.

"We've got to contain the running back and the quarterback," Alma coach Rusty Bush said. "They're two of the fastest kids we've played all year. I do think it's do-able, but we've got to focus on coming to battle and not taking kill shots every time."

A left-handed pitcher who has topped out at 85 MPH with his fastball, Bishop led the Razorbacks to a 7-4 football record in 2019. This season, Texarkana had its first two games with Paris, Texas and Dollarway taken away because of COVID-19.

Bush knows that despite a lack of statistics, the rested Bishop and Blair are not to be taken lightly. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Bishop can be hard to tackle.

"We've got to gang tackle these guys," Bush said. "If we miss a gap and they hit, they've got a chance to score from anywhere on the field."

The Airedales have some play-makers of their own. Senior Logan Chronister is less than a hundred yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the season.

Chronister twisted an ankle in last week's 8-3 win over Farmington and is questionable for today's game.

Junior receiver Conner Stacy and fellow junior Hunter McAlister are coming off back-to-back productive outings. McAlister threw four touchdown passes during an Oct. 30 loss to Greenbrier.

"Offensively, I think we've just got to keep doing what we're doing," Bush said. "I think we've put two pretty good weeks together. We can't turn the football over and continue to execute."

Bush said sophomore Brady Noyes will start the game in place of Chronister, providing the senior back isn't ready to go.

Defensive standouts Reagan Birchfield and Deven Poole may also get some carries.

"The thing about Birch and Poole, they're starters on defense," Bush said. "We've got to be able to move them up front. They're (Texarkana) long and athletic."

A native of Hooks, Texas, Norton is 20 wins shy of reaching 200 for his coaching career. He was 142-55 during 17 successful seasons at Texas High before taking the Texarkana job in 2017.

Arkansas High is 28-12 during his tenure, including a 10-2 run in 2018 that ended with a loss to Little Rock Christian.

The Airedales have an all-time playoff winning percentage of .584 (52-37). The team upset Forrest City in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.

Alma defeated Texarkana in its only other meeting (28-23) in 2015.