The Pointers and the Jonesboro Hurricanes meet on the football field for the first time ever tonight.

They both have something to prove in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Van Buren (3-7, 1-6 6A-West) had higher hopes than its seventh seed in the playoffs after dropping down in classification this season.

Jonesboro (6-3, 5-1 6A-East) lost out for the 6A-East championship with a close loss to Sylvan Hills two weeks ago.

Here are the keys to tonight’s first-round game between Van Buren and Jonesboro:

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Despite high expectations for several years now, Jonesboro hasn’t played in a state championship game since 1979.

The Hurricanes did play in the semifinals for five straight years from 2011 through 2015 but lost all five.

Van Buren hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010 but was close last year before Little Rock Catholic rallied to a first-round win.

HOW’D THEY GET HERE

Jonesboro lost what amounted to the 6A-East championship game two weeks ago at Sylvan Hills, 17-16.

Jonesboro bounced back last week to beat Marion, 42-14, to earn the second seed and the home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Jones also lost to Cabot and Conway in nonconference play.

Van Buren roared out of the gates to beat Springdale and Alma to open the season but won just once in 6A-West play with a 42-21 win at home against Russellville.

Last week, the Pointers lost at home to Benton, 60-53, after tying the game with two touchdowns within 12 seconds.

KEY MATCHUP

Van Buren quarterback Gary Phillips and his receiving corps versus Jonesboro’s secondary.

Last week, Brodie Williams, Braelyn Moore and John Paul Pickens returned interceptions for touchdowns all in the second quarter in Jonesboro’s 42-14 win over Marion.

Van Buren’s quartet of Haden Roark, and Jaiden and Chi Henry have combined for 130 receptions for 2,368 yards and 21 touchdowns.

KEY TO VICTORY

Van Buren’s defense has gone up against some of the best quarterbacks in the state in the 6A-West, but it gets no easier on Friday against Jonesboro.

Jonesboro junior Rykar Acebo replaced Cross Jumper, who broke his leg in a loss to Conway in conference play, and has stepped in and kept the Hurricane’s offense rolling along.

"They’re playing with a lot of confidence with what they do," Van Buren defensive coordinator Moe Henry said. "They’re playing with their backup quarterback, but if you didn’t know that going in you wouldn’t be able to tell. There aren’t very many teams that have backup quarterbacks that can be as productive as he’s been. By this time of the year with the amount that he’s played, he’s playing with the confidence of a starter."

Acebo, in seven games, has completed 140-of-223 passes for 1,980 and 19 touchdowns. He had a season-high 420 yards and five touchdowns earlier this season.

Jonesboro’s passing attack is comparable to that of Russellville’s all-out air-raid assault.

"They run it a little bit more, but there’s not a down that they feel like they won’t throw it on," Henry said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jonesboro’s Connor Clark is 6-3, 230 pounds and leads Jonesboro in receiving with 62 receptions for 889 yards and seven touchdowns and is a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs.

"He’s a big-body guy that they move around at tight end, fullback and at wideout," Henry said." His hand-eye coordination is just ridiculous the way he tracks the ball. He’s a big-body guy so it’s hard to get around him sometimes as a DB."

Van Buren defensive end T.J. Dyer leads the Pointers in all categories with 92 tackles, 17 for loss, nine quarterback hurries, and eight sacks.

TODAY’S TICKET

Van Buren at Jonesboro

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Van Buren 3-7, 1-6; Jonesboro 6-3, 5-1.

Rankings: Neither team is ranked.

Last week: Van Buren lost to Benton, 60-53; Jonesboro defeated Marion, 42-14.

Last meeting: Have never met.