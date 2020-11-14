For the second time this week, a Northside girls basketball standout signed a Division I letter of intent.

Tracey Bershers, a 6-foot-2 senior forward for the Lady Bears, signed to play at Oklahoma State University. She made it official at a formal ceremony on Friday after having verbally committed to the Cowgirls in the spring.

"After I had committed, I was pretty set on going there," Bershers said. "I haven't really looked anywhere else.

"I don't like the de-committing and doing all that; once I commit, I want to stay there. But yes, I was dead set on going there pretty much."

Bershers didn't get to take an official visit to OSU due to COVID-19. But she had constant contact with OSU coach Jim Littell and his staff, which really sold Bershers on signing with the Cowgirls.

"The coaches, that was a really big one for me," she said. "I'm close to my high school coaches, I'm close to even my AAU coaches and we just kind of hit it right off the bat.

"They've been watching me for a while. ... I couldn't go on my official visit yet, so they sent me videos and stuff and the facilities are super nice, and I just love the conference they're in (the Big 12). I'm excited to get to play."

Bershers added Littell is more than anxious to have his newest signee on board.

"Coach Littell is real close with (Lady Bear) Coach (Rickey) Smith and he asked Coach Smith after they offered me, 'Can't she graduate early and come, because we need her right now,' Bershers said.

"I think they expect me to come in and they want me to play a little bit right off the bat because they need shooters and they want me to come in and play and just provide for the team."

Bershers will be a four-year starter this season for the Lady Bears.

As a junior, she averaged 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The season before, Bershers averaged 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while helping Northside to the 6A state championship.

During her Lady Bear career, Bershers has averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds while accumulating 953 total points.

She is the second girls basketball standout from the River Valley in as many years to sign with OSU. Last season, Muldrow forward Taylen Collins signed with the Cowgirls, and she is now a freshman on the OSU roster.

Oddly enough, Bershers admitted she doesn't really know Collins very well.

"I really don't know her that well; I've heard her name before and I know she's from Muldrow," Bershers said. "I have friends that grew up with her but I've never met her actually."

Bershers is also the second Lady Bear to sign with a Division I school this week, joining point guard Jersey Wolfenbarger, who inked with Arkansas.

"It's unheard of really, and since we've been playing with each other since we were freshmen, it's kind of cool to sign to DI schools," Bershers said of Wolfenbarger. "That was our goal since our freshmen year, so it's really cool and unheard of to have two DI signees and it's just really special."

In addition, Bershers is the second member of her family to sign to play basketball at a DI school.

Her older sister, Sara, signed with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, where she is a sophomore guard. The Bershers sisters were teammates on the 2019 Lady Bear 6A title squad.

"We talk every once in a while, and I'm like, 'I'm ready to go to OSU and get there,' and she's like, 'Just enjoy your senior year while you have it,'" Tracey Bershers said.

"She just wants me to enjoy being in high school when I can and close to the family and home."