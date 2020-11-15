Last week, one of the legendary game show hosts of all time lost his valiant battle with cancer.

Alex Trebek, of course, really made a name for himself as the host of "Jeopardy!," a role he did efficiently for nearly 40 years.

But Trebek hosted other shows besides "Jeopardy!" For instance, the Canadian native's first American game show was a short-lived program in the early 1970s called "The Wizard of Odds."

Later on in that decade, he hosted shows like "High Rollers" and "Double Dare," a show which was way ahead of its time.

Go and YouTube some of those "Double Dare" episodes, and you can see Trebek's tremendous sense of timing and stellar pronunciation, which really paid off with his long stint hosting "Jeopardy!"

He then hosted shows in the 1980s like "Battlestars" and "Classic Concentration," which he also oversaw during his early years on "Jeopardy!"

On a sports journalism message board, there was a topic as to which game show hosts belong on a Mount Rushmore-type of level. Trebek was a near unanimous choice as one of the four.

Which I agree. While "Jeopardy!" certainly cemented Trebek's legacy as one of the legends, his run with other shows certainly can't be overlooked.

So on my personal Mount Rushmore of game show hosts, who should join Trebek on that list?

One bit of criteria I used in picking the other three is that a host can't be associated with one particular show.

Monty Hall did a great job on "Let's Make a Deal," Gene Rayburn was superb on the 1970s "Match Game" episodes, Peter Marshall had a long run hosting "Hollywood Squares" and Richard Dawson was iconic hosting "Family Feud."

But they were really known for hosting that one signature game show and nothing else. And no, Dawson's great turn as a sadistic game show host in the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie "The Running Man" doesn't count.

Also, I eliminated game show hosts who were also celebrities.

Regis Philbin helped make "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" a must-watch 20 years ago, but Philbin was a household name well before hosting that show. Likewise Dick Clark on the many incarnations of "Pyramid."

Another criteria was eliminating game show hosts who were also legendary game show creators.

Chuck Barris immediately comes to mind. He was brilliant hosting "The Gong Show," but he should be on the Mount Rushmore of game show producers, having also developed "The Dating Game" and "The Newlywed Game" in addition to "Gong."

So who were my personal other three joining Trebek on that game show host Mount Rushmore?

My second pick is Bob Barker.

Yes, Barker is largely known for his long run as the host of "The Price Is Right," which he did for 35 years. But people forget Barker also hosted the game show "Truth or Consequences" for nearly 20 years and spanning three decades, so Barker was far from a one-hit game show wonder.

My third choice is Bob Eubanks, and maybe not just because I met him and got an autographed picture of him at a minor-league baseball game a few years ago.

Eubanks is best known for hosting "The Newlywed Game" but he had several other game shows to his credit. That included the 1980s revival of "Card Sharks," "Dream House" and "Trivia Trap."

Then my fourth pick would be Wink Martindale. Well, that name alone warrants inclusion. In fact, there’s another Wink Martindale, who is the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

The game show host Wink Martindale’s best-known show is "Tic Tac Dough," which was maybe my favorite game show in the early 1980s.

But he also had a great run in the 1970s hosting "Gambit," and ironically hosted a 1980s revival of "High Rollers." Then in the '90s, he hosted "Debt."

In another bit of irony, Martindale left "Tic Tac Dough" in 1985 to host a show called "Headline Chasers," which used newspaper headlines to help solve puzzles. But "Headline Chasers" lasted one year, as did "Tic Tac Dough" after Martindale's departure.

There were certainly other versatile game show hosts who belong on that Mount Rushmore, like Bill Cullen, Tom Kennedy, Chuck Woolery and Jim Perry.

But I think a game show host Mount Rushmore of Alex Trebek, Bob Barker, Bob Eubanks and Wink Martindale certainly stands on its own.