Van Buren couldn't have picked a more opportune time to break a five-game losing streak.

The Pointers' offense had their usual production, but their defense also came up huge in a 37-14 win at Jonesboro in the first round of the 6A playoffs Friday night.

Van Buren (4-7) will now have a 6A quarterfinal match-up that may be an unlikely one for many. The Pointers will play at Marion, which advanced after Benton dropped out of the playoffs due to coronavirus-related issues.

Quarterback Gary Phillips accounted for five touchdowns in the win.

Phillips passed for three TDs and ran for two more. All three of Phillips' TDs went to Malachi Henry, including a 5-yarder in the second quarter to put Van Buren ahead to stay, 21-14.

The Pointers' defense did the rest, getting a shutout over the final three quarters. They also intercepted five passes in the second half.

Van Buren took a 24-14 lead at halftime when Jose Zarate kicked a 32-yard field goal.

Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7

A pair of second-quarter TDs helped the Black Diamonds break a scoreless tie en route to winning their first-round 4A playoff game Friday.

Sallisaw (5-4) will now play a second-round game next week at No. 1 ranked Wagoner.

The Diamonds broke through with a 4-yard TD run from Pason Dotson, who added a two-point conversion. Then late in the first half, quarterback Jaxon McTyre hooked up with Ty McHenry from 26 yards out.

With that TD, McTyre tied the school record for career passing touchdowns with 46.

Sallisaw broke the game open in the third quarter on Dotson's 41-yard dash into the end zone. Bailey Mattingly added a short TD run later in the third quarter to give the Diamonds a 31-0 lead.

Spiro 46, Valliant 14

The Bulldogs advanced in the first round of the 2A playoffs with a home win on Friday.

Quarterback Nick Johnson threw for 98 yards and two TDs while rushing for 124 yards and a TD. Conner Rodgers added 157 rushing yards on 24 carries and three TDs.

Also for Spiro (7-1), Mekhi Roberson caught four passes for 51 yards and a TD while adding a rushing TD.

The Bulldogs will travel to Idabel next week for a 2A second-round playoff.

Hackett 38, Mountain View 20

Behind a strong rushing performance from Weston Winters, the Hornets advanced in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Winters rushed for 174 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Hackett quarterback Ethan Slavens also passed for 111 yards, including a TD to Peyton Hester, who had three receptions for 45 yards. Fischer Shipman had a TD run as well for the Hornets (5-4).

Arkoma 48, Porum 0

The Mustangs picked up a shutout win at home in the opening round of the Class B playoffs, scoring 24 points in each of the first two quarters.

Arkoma (6-2) will advance to play a second-round game next Friday at Quinton.

Alex McLemore rushed for 101 yards on eight carries and scored twice. He also intercepted a pass on defense.

Grant Williams added 65 yards on the ground and two TDs, while quarterback Easton Smith added a rushing TD along with 73 yards through the air.

Also for Arkoma, Hunter Harmon had seven tackles and an interception.

Clarksville 21, Greene Co. Tech 20

A late 14-yard touchdown run by Jacob Buckner and a subsequent extra point allowed the Panthers to escape with the win in Friday's 5A opening-round playoff.

Broderick Robinson and Arthur Alvarez had rushing TDs as well for Clarksville (4-7).

Magazine 44, Hazen 22

Down 22-6 at halftime, the Rattlers rallied with a huge second half to win their opening-round 2A playoff Friday.

Ashton Droemer rushed for 146 yards on 17 carries and two TDs, and also caught a pass for a TD. Kobe Faughn was the top rusher with 205 yards on 21 carries and a TD, and his performance allowed him to set the single-season school rushing record.

Quarterback Tatum Scott threw for two TDs and ran for another as well for the Rattlers (9-2).

N. Little Rock 38, Southside 0

North Little Rock held the Mavericks to 86 yards of total offense in ending Southside's season in the opening round of the 7A playoffs.

For Southside (2-9), senior quarterback Parker Wehunt completed 11-of-22 passes for 48 yards.

Texarkana 28, Alma 24

The Airedales' season came to an end with a road loss Friday in the opening round of the 5A playoffs.

Hunter McAlister had a 1-yard TD run and also threw a 37-yard TD pass to Conner Stacy.

Stacy had a 10-yard TD run with less than 10 minutes left to pull Alma (2-8) within four, but the Airedales got no closer.

Antlers 42, Roland 14

The Rangers' first playoff appearance in five years was spoiled by Antlers in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

Roland (5-4) got 157 yards passing from Paxton Pitts and two TDs. Both TDs went to Jackson Kemp, who had 126 yards receiving.

Grove 41, Muldrow 13

The Bulldogs' season came to an end in the first round of the 4A playoffs Friday. Muldrow finished the season 1-8.