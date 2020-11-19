Poteau is hoping last week's bye didn't diffuse any momentum generated by a current eight-game winning streak.

The Pirates drew a bye from the first round of the 4A playoffs. They begin their quest to repeat as state champions Friday night at Costner Stadium, as they take on Skiatook in a second-round 4A match-up.

Poteau (8-2) enters Friday having won eight straight games, which included claiming an unprecedented third consecutive District 4A-4 championship.

Skiatook comes in at 6-3 on the season, having defeated Fort Gibson, 42-7, in a first-round playoff last week.

In that game for Skiatook, Alex Johnson rushed for 198 yards and scored three touchdowns while quarterback Mason Willingham added 161 yards on 14 carries and a TD. Willingham passed for 30 yards and a TD as well.

The strength of Poteau's offense lies in its ground game. The Pirates have tallied 2,939 yards rushing this season along with 38 TDs.

Senior Jagger Dill is the leading rusher with 810 yards on 91 carries and six TDs. Junior Todd Mattox has added 646 yards on 123 carries and nine TDs.

Once again, Poteau brings an imposing defense to the postseason table. The Pirates have allowed 10.9 points per game during their eight-game winning streak, and have allowed single digits over their past four ballgames.

Linebackers Dean Odom and Jake Patterson have totaled 90 and 76 tackles, respectively, and Patterson has six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Poteau has also forced 25 takeaways, including 15 interceptions. Senior Colton Williamson has three of those picks.

Sallisaw

For the second straight season, the Black Diamonds won their playoff opener.

They used a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and two more third-quarter TDs to pull away for an eventual 31-7 win at home against Oologah in the first round of the 4A playoffs last Friday.

Sallisaw's reward is now a trip to face 4A No. 1 ranked Wagoner this Friday in a second-round game. Wagoner enters the playoff game with a 10-0 record.

In last week's win, the Diamonds (5-4) rushed for 341 yards. Pason Dotson had 148 of those yards on 13 carries and a pair of TDs, including a 4-yard run in the second quarter which broke a scoreless game.

Right before halftime, Sallisaw quarterback Jaxon McTyre hooked up with tight end Ty McHenry from 27 yards out, which extended the Diamonds' lead to 15-0. It was McTyre's 46th career TD pass at Sallisaw, tying a school record.

McTyre finished the game completing 8-of-13 passes for 69 yards. Trenton Jones had a 3-yard TD run late in the third which put Sallisaw up 31-0.

Sallisaw's defense gave up 298 total yards and forced three turnovers.

Spiro

The Bulldogs rolled to a 46-14 win last week at home against Valliant in the opening round of the 2A playoffs.

It was Spiro's first action in three weeks, as the Bulldogs' final two regular-season games were canceled due to coronavirus-related issues.

The Bulldogs got 330 yards on the ground and 98 more yards through the air in last week's win.

Quarterback Nick Johnson was 7-of-14 passing for 98 yards and two TDs while adding 124 yards rushing and a TD. Receiver Mekhi Roberson caught four passes for 51 yards and a TD as well.

But it was also a big night for twin brothers Conner and Cory Rodgers.

Conner Rodgers rushed for 157 yards on 24 carries and three TDs while on defense, he recorded 13 tackles and recovered a fumble, one of three turnovers forced by the Bulldogs.

Cory Rodgers caught a 29-yard TD pass from Johnson and also was in on 13 tackles on defense. Cory Rodgers intercepted a pass as well.

The Rodgers were two of five Bulldogs with double-digit tackles. Braxton Peterson had 11 stops, while Spiro also got 10 tackles apiece from Nathan Maner and Dalton Dollar.

Spiro (7-1) will now travel to face Idabel this Friday in a second-round 2A playoff. Idabel advanced after its scheduled first-round opponent last week, Heavener, withdrew due to COVID-19 issues.

Central

The Tigers appeared to be in position for their fifth straight win.

However, Mounds rallied from a 28-21 fourth-quarter deficit to end the Tigers' season, prevailing 35-28 in a first-round Class A playoff last week at Central. It was just the third win on the season for Mounds.

Despite the loss, it was another stellar game for Central's talented tailback, David Briggs. Briggs had 210 yards on 21 carries and all four Tiger touchdowns, which covered 43, 20, 32 and 13 yards.

Central, which started the season at 1-5, ends its season at 5-6.