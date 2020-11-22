The Booneville Bearcats used a big first quarter to eventually cruise into the third round of the 3A playoffs.

Booneville outscored Hackett in the opening quarter, 21-0, en route to a 41-12 win Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats (9-2) will be at home again this Friday to face Osceola in a third-round 3A playoff match-up.

Quarterback Randon Ray got the Bearcats (9-2) going with a 28-yard TD run. Running back Ethan Wooldridge followed with back-to-back TDs to extend the lead to 21-0.

Ray then scored on TD runs of 29 and 28 yards as Booneville built a 34-0 third-quarter lead.

On the night, Ray rushed for 141 yards on 12 carries and three TDs. Booneville also got a TD pass, a 64-yarder from Peyton Tatum to Brooks Herrera.

Cole Ketchum passed for 117 yards and two TDs for the Hornets (5-5). Fischer Shipman caught 13 passes for 170 yards and a TD, while Peyton Hester had the other receiving TD, part of a six-catch 66-yard outing.

Poteau 52, Skiatook 27

The Pirates scored touchdowns in all four quarters as they extended their win streak to nine straight with Friday's second-round 4A playoff win.

Poteau (9-2) will play at home this Friday against Clinton in the 4A quarterfinals.

Jake Patterson gave the Pirates the lead for good with an 8-yard TD run in the first quarter. Todd Mattox added a pair of TD runs, while Ethan McBee drilled a 45-yard field goal, as Poteau built a 24-6 halftime lead.

In the second half, Colton Williamson had a 10-yard quarterback keeper and then returned an interception 30 yards for another Pirate TD. Mattox had another TD for his third one on the night.

Charleston 38, Mayflower 8

The Tigers scored on all five of their first-half possessions as they rolled in Friday's second round of the 3A playoffs.

Charleston (9-2) is at home again this Friday for a third-round 3A playoff match-up against Glen Rose.

Brecken Ketter got Charleston on the board with a 2-yard TD. Brandon Scott followed with a 6-yard TD toss to Dalton Curtis.

Scott ended up completing 8-of-9 first-half passes for 88 yards while adding TD runs of 1 and 18 yards. Ketter had 76 yards rushing and two TDs, all in the opening half.

Spiro 14, Idabel 12

Quarterback Nick Johnson's 26-yard TD pass to Braxton Peterson with 42 seconds left lifted the Bulldogs to a dramatic road win in Friday's 2A second-round playoff.

Spiro (8-1) moves on to the third round of the 2A playoffs, and will play at Adair this Friday.

Johnson completed 6-of-11 passes for 68 yards, including the TD to Peterson. Johnson added 62 yards rushing on 14 carries and a TD.

The Bulldogs also got a 112-yard performance on the ground from Conner Rodgers.

Paris 40, Salem 32

The Eagles were able to outlast Salem to win Friday's second-round 3A playoff game.

Paris (10-1) plays again at home this Friday against Greenland in the third round of the 3A playoffs.

Quarterback Chase Watts had a pair of TD runs, both covering 2 yards. He also threw a 70-yard TD pass to Duke Walker.

The Eagles also got rushing TDs from Darius Brown, Blake Martines and Ely Fore.

Stigler 42, Vinita 14

Quarterback Darren Manes accounted for four total TDs as the Panthers won their second-round 3A playoff on Friday.

Stigler (11-1) advances to the 3A quarterfinals this coming Friday, with the Panthers traveling to face Kingston.

Manes completed 9-of-15 passes for 229 yards and two TDs while adding 102 yards rushing on 18 carries with two TDs. Ridge McClary added 81 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.

Braden Drewry caught three passes for 109 yards and a TD, while Grayson Gilmore had three receptions for 70 yards and a TD.

Vian 46, Adair 7

Javyn Wright's big rushing night helped Vian advance in the second round of the 2A playoffs Friday.

Wright rushed for 242 yards on 13 carries and had four TDs. Joe Glass added a first-half punt return for a TD as well.

VIan (9-1) will travel to face Metro Christian this Friday in the third round of the 2A playoffs. It will be a rematch of last season's 2A state title game, which was won by Metro Christian.

Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0

The Black Diamonds were defeated in the second round of the 4A playoffs Friday by the top-ranked team in 4A. Sallisaw finishes its season 5-5.

Marion 55, Van Buren 34

Van Buren's playoff run came to an end with a road loss Friday in the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs. The Pointers end their season at 4-8.

Melbourne 38, Cedarville 8

The Pirates ended their season at 7-4 after a road loss Friday in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Quinton 36, Arkoma 13

The Mustangs dropped a road game in the second round of the Class B playoffs on Friday.

Grant Williams had an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD, while Easton Smith threw a 15-yard TD pass to Alex McLemore for Arkoma, which ends its season at 6-3.

LR Christian 48, Clarksville 19

The Panthers were defeated in the second round of the 5A playoffs Friday. Clarksville finishes the season at 4-7.

Foreman 34, Magazine 15

The Rattlers' season ended at home in Friday's second round of the 2A playoffs. Magazine ended the season at 9-3.