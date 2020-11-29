It was another perfect "Championship November" for the University of Oklahoma football squad.

Even if it ended a week sooner than expected, no pun intended.

The Sooners were to have faced West Virginia on Saturday night, but COVID-19 issues forced that game to be postponed. Instead, those teams are scheduled to play one another on Dec. 12, a week before the playing of the Big 12 championship game.

Speaking of which, it appears as if the Sooners can win at home against Baylor this coming Saturday, then the following week at West Virginia, they will make it to Jerry World to play for another conference title. And in all likelihood, it may be a rematch against Iowa State.

The Cyclones all but secured a Big 12 title game appearance with their come-from-behind win at Texas on Friday. Iowa State now has wins against Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas State.

But should OU beat Baylor and West Virginia, and Iowa State handle its business at home this Saturday against West Virginia, it will be a compelling Big 12 title game.

And, strange as it may seem, that game may still have a glimmer of hope in terms of having a Big 12 team reach the College Football Playoff.

The "chaos theory" has helped out the Sooners in the past with revived playoff hopes. It seems to be working in their favor again.

Oregon, seemingly the odds-on favorite to reach the playoff from the Pac-12, was upended Friday night at in-state rival Oregon State. Undefeated Northwestern is no longer undefeated, having stumbled at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State, which has pretty much been written into the CFP provided it keeps winning, also has to deal with COVID-19 as much as the Buckeyes have been handling Big Ten opposition.

The Buckeyes had their game Saturday at Illinois called off. Two more regular-season games remain, and if Ohio State is unable to complete one of those, the Buckeyes could forfeit their spot in the Big Ten title game.

Ohio State came in at No. 4 in the inaugural CFP rankings, but can a lack of games eventually doom the Buckeyes?

As of now, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson seem to be assured of being in the playoff.

But if Notre Dame loses a possibly much-anticipated rematch to Clemson in the ACC title game, the Fighting Irish could fall out of the final four. Likewise, a second Clemson loss to Notre Dame knocks the Tigers out.

Two other SEC teams, Florida and Texas A&M, are in position to get into the playoff. Florida will likely take on Alabama in the SEC title game, and a Gators win secures a spot, and the Crimson Tide may still be in even with a loss.

Texas A&M, which played LSU late Saturday, just needs to win out and have Alabama win the SEC title game in order to make it.

Then there's undefeated teams like Cincinnati and BYU.

Cincinnati may be able to make it by running the table, but a dangerous game at Tulsa looms next month (helpful hint to the Bearcats: Don't go up by double digits on the Golden Hurricane after halftime). BYU might still be haunted by its decision to go independent several years ago, as its No. 14 playoff ranking attests.

As for the Big 12 contenders, there's still work for OU and Iowa State to somehow sneak into the playoff mix. For one, both will need a lot of help.

What's really hurt both the Sooners and Cyclones is that they each have two losses. The loss to Kansas State, a game in which OU was in control for nearly three quarters, remains a sore spot for the Sooners.

Iowa State lost at Oklahoma State, not a bad loss, but falling at home in the season opener to Louisiana, though the Ragin' Cajuns have enjoyed a fine season, hurts the Cyclones.

In the initial installment of the playoff rankings, OU came in at No. 11 and Iowa State at No. 13. Still a bit odd the Sooners are ahead of the Cyclones even though Iowa State has the head-to-head win, but name brand apparently still carries some weight.

With last week's win against Oklahoma State, the Sooners finished undefeated in the month of November for the sixth straight season. May not be any coincidence that the "Championship November" run began in Lincoln Riley's first season on the OU campus, in 2015 as the offensive coordinator.

Now it's up to the Sooners to have a "Championship December" and make it six straight Big 12 titles. Then to find out if that's somehow still good enough to sneak into another playoff appearance.

But if nothing else, a New Year's Six bowl, possibly the Cotton, can be a nice consolation prize for an Oklahoma team which seemed to be counted out after a 1-2 start with back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.

That is, if COVID-19 doesn’t rear its ugly head once more.