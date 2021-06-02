2021 Miss Paris Pageant winners

Staff Writer

The 2021 Miss Paris Pageant was held at St Joseph's Hall in conjunction with the annual Springtime in Paris Festival. As an open pageant, contestants from around the state of Arkansas were invited to attend. The pageant director was Amy Trusty.

Erica Rogers, 18, daughter of Johnny and Michelle Rogers of Ozark, won the 2021 Miss Paris title and will receive a $750 scholarship. Ella Comeaux of Paris, daughter of Eric and Amber Mikles, was awarded most photogenic for the age group, first runner-up, and overall photogenic across all age groups.

Bella Nelson, 14, daughter of Jaime Nelson of Paris, won the Teen Miss Paris competition and was awarded most photogenic in the age group.

In the Preteen Miss Paris category, Makayla Harrell, daughter of Jimmy and Rechel Harrell of Russellville, won the crown; and Audrina Fox, daughter of Seth and Brandi Fox of Magazine, won most photogenic.

Dilyah Pickartz, 7, daughter of Jeff and Amanda Pickartz of Scranton, won the Sweetheart Miss Paris title; and Zoey Danes, daughter of Dylan and Tiffeny Dewitt and Courtland Danes of Paris, was awarded most photogenic and first runner-up.

Little Miss Paris went to April Ledford, 5, daughter of Alexis Brasel and Brandon Ledford of Pottsville. She was also awarded most photogenic and earned the highest overall score for the all of the contestants.

In the Tiny Miss Paris category, Zoey Baltz, daughter of Jeff and Tiffani Baltz of Alma, won the crown; and Taylor Farmer, daughter of Levi and Lace Farmer of Paris, won most photogenic.

The Teeny Miss Paris title went to Ember Rose Carr, daughter of Benjamin and Jennie Carr of Paris. Kyleigh Rodriguez, daughter of Adam and Krystina Rodriguez of Mountainburg, was the most photogenic in this age group.