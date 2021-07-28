Brautigam graduates from U.S. Air Force Academy

Paris Express

Dane Brautigam was commissioned to second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force on May 25, 2021, by retired Lt. Col. Mark Mitchell. Graduation was held on May 26 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. Gen. Mark A. Miley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was the guest speaker and presented the diplomas.

Brautigam is a member of the 63rd graduating class of the Air Force Academy, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Military and Strategic Studies. He will leave for pilot training within the year and wants to fly the A-10 Thunderbolt II.

He is the son of Beverly and Kevin Brautigam of Washington, Mo.; and the grandson of Mary Ann and Dane Ruff of Scranton.