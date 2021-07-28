Meal program helps seniors in Logan County

Miranda Holman

Kellie Kitson, who co-pastors Paris Christian Church with her husband Jeremy, is passionate about helping people and her community. She knew that providing food for the community was where her heart was leading her when she took over the Paris Christian Center ministries after her parents retired two years ago.

Kellie and Jeremy started a food pantry right away, providing residents with free food. "We don't ask embarrassing questions or the reason why people come to the pantry. Instead, we ask family size to record data, so we know approximately how many people we need to prepare for each food giveaway day," Kellie stated.

She started the program by loading up her car with food, but it didn't take long before the program outgrew the amount of food she could provide. "We went from my car to a van, and now we have volunteers who pick up the food for our programs in their trucks," she said.

Paris Christian Church provides food giveaways every Wednesday and Thursday in the parking lot. While the funds for the food come directly from Paris Christian Center, Kellie doesn't affiliate the church with the food giveaways. "I don't talk about the church during the food programs. If you are hungry, it doesn't matter if you know Jesus or not. I have never pushed Jesus on people who come to get food from the church," she said.

Kellie also volunteers at Paris Senior Center. As she got to know the seniors, she realized just how much food insecurity there is in Logan County. When the pandemic started, the center almost entirely shutdown and many seniors were not leaving their homes. "For most seniors, the worst fear is losing their independence, and during the pandemic, many were not leaving their homes due to fear of getting COVID." But Kellie and Jeremy knew that the seniors still needed meals and socialization, so in the middle of the pandemic, they expanded the food program to provide meals for seniors living within Paris' city limits.

Homecooked meals are especially important for seniors, who are often at risk of loneliness, depression and poor nutrition. This program provides seniors with nutritional support for their bodies and emotional support for their minds. "This is the most rewarding work I do," Kellie said.

Paris Christian Center also provides a sit-down meal each week at the Mark Baine Recovery Center, followed by a recovery service. Anyone with an addiction is welcome.

This fall, Kellie and Jeremy plan to launch a grocery delivery service for seniors living in Paris. They also plan to rename the food programs to "Manna Meals."

For more information on the food programs or to set up an appointment for the food pantry, contact Kellie at 479-847-6004 or message Paris Christian Church on Facebook.