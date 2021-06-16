Paris Chamber of Commerce completes first Leadership Academy program

Miranda Holman

The Paris Area Chamber of Commerce recently completed its first Leadership Academy program on June 4 with a graduation ceremony at the First National Bank Community Center.

The purpose of developing the Logan County Leadership Academy was to establish a network of competent leaders for the present and future community needs. There are many leadership programs throughout the state, and every county surrounding Logan County provides a leadership program for the community.

The Logan County Leadership Academy was modeled after the leadership program in Russellville. "They have a wonderful program and a great reputation around the state. I was able to graduate as part of Class 34 in 2020," said Tonya Fletcher, the executive director of the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce.

The program seeks to identify and motivate individuals with leadership potential to acquaint them with community needs, challenges and opportunities, offer a forum of exchange on methods for dealing with community issues, and challenge potential leaders to become involved with local issues and decision-making processes.

Fletcher said that many people take for granted the area's future by simply assuming that exemplary leadership talent will emerge to guide us whenever we need it. However, leaders are developed and not born. "There is no better program to serve as the training ground for our future leaders than Logan County Leadership Academy. The key to the River Valley's future is knowledgeable and skilled leaders who have an awareness and understanding of all facets of our community, such as government, business, education, recreation, utilities, infrastructure, housing, health care, social services, and more."

The first class, made up of 10 members, started in October and met once a month until graduation in June. After that, the course was only open to the chamber's board of directors for a trial run. Participants included Max Philmon, Paris Insurance Group; Amber Mikles, Gattis Logan County Library; Donna Griffin, Farm Credit; Travis Schluterman, First National Bank; Dustin Schluterman, Paris Ford; Shawna Stengel, Main Street Paris; Les Mitchell, Elmers P&E; Nicole Edwards, Dari Delite. Amber Mikles received the leadership award for the year and Donna Griffin received perfect attendance.

The group focused primarily on Paris, including raising money to renovate the Girl Scout Hut. Still, in the coming year, Fletcher would like to focus more on the county. "We want it to be a whole glimpse of Logan County and not just Paris."

Fletcher said she is grateful to have a board of directors that allowed her to develop this program for the betterment of Logan County. "The first year of the program was an amazing experience. I am excited to look back in five years to see how many have participated and, more importantly, the impact it will have on Logan County."

The next class will begin in September for 10 months. Each class will complete a project of their choice that will help the community. "I loved hearing what the class participants learned, and for each of them, it was different." Fletcher encourages everyone to apply and be part of something that is a positive change for Logan County. Anyone can apply for the program, and all applicants will be considered. A panel of judges makes selections based on specific criteria regarding commitment to the program.

The tuition fee for each participant selected is $350. In addition, $300 of the costs may be sponsored by an employer.

For more information on applying for the 2021-22 Leadership Academy, contact the Paris Area Chamber of Commerceat 479-963-2244.