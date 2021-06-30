Paris Chamber, New Blaine VFD to host July 4 celebration

Miranda Holman

Special to the Paris-Express

The towns of Paris and New Blaine are gearing up to salute the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by allowing residents to celebrate with food, entertainment and fireworks.

The Paris Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) will host its annual Fireworks Over Paris on Friday, July 2.

According to PACC executive director Tonya Fletcher, the event is a tradition that has been going on for many years. "I don't know when it originally started, but it has adapted over the years." Fletcher said that many families plan cookouts at nearby homes and set up around the park, but most come to Wood Street Park to get the best view of the show.

In addition to the fireworks show, the Kids Patriotic Bike Decorating Contest sponsored by Dari Delite will take place again this year. The event started in 2019 and was a big hit with the community. However, last year due to COVID it was held virtually. The competition showcased kids' creative, patriotic creations as they displayed tricked-out rides via social media. This year, Fletcher is excited to bring the contest back in-person and see the patriotic bikes. The contest is open to children ages 2-12 years old and all participants will receive a Dari Delite ice cream cone.

This year festivities will include a cornhole tournament starting at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. PACC is hoping teams will come out in the heat to have a good time. Interested participants can register on the Scoreholio app or visit Greasy Valley Cornhole on Facebook for more information. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m.

The Paris Boys and Girls Club will be selling hot dogs and nachos and there will be a vendor selling snow cones. Fletcher said that there will also be a vaccine clinic onsite for anyone needing the COVID vaccine.

The event is sponsored in partnership with the city of Paris and the Paris Volunteer Fire Department. Additional business sponsors allow for a bigger show, commented Fletcher. "In 2019, the show lasted around 15 minutes, but we added sponsors in 2020 and were able to increase our firework budget, which nearly doubled the show last year."

The Big Bang Sponsor this year was Elmer's P&E. The Big Bang Sponsor helps increase the show for the community. Other business sponsors include Master Made, Arkansas Valley Electric, Subiaco Federal Credit Union and River Valley Ingredients.

Although the event can be hosted without restrictions this year, organizers ask that attendees respect others and practice social distancing when possible.

Fletcher said that events like Fireworks Over Paris are a family tradition. She hopes that everyone will make memories with friends and family as the community comes together. "We are excited to see everyone in person this year!"

New Blaine Volunteer Fire Department will continue its annual community firework show this year at New Blaine Park. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the traditional firetruck rides for kids. The fireworks show will take place on Sunday, July 4. In the past, the show has drawn crowds of over 3,000 people. The event is free of charge.

In addition to the fire truck rides and fireworks, there will be a snow cone and barbeque vendor set up. New Blaine Volunteer Fire Department president Tim Gehring said that last year there were no food vendors, fire truck rides and other activities because of COVID-19. However, since all restrictions have been lifted, the event will take place as usual.

The New Blaine Fireworks Show takes place every year thanks to donations from the community. "Last year, we did not get to collect donations due to COVID restrictions. We could not walk around in the crowds to ask for donations. If it had not been for the businesses' help this year, we would not have been able to provide the firework show."

Gehring said the firefighters would be in the crowd taking donations this year to help provide funds for next year's show. Donations may also be mailed to New Blaine Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 52, New Blaine, AR 72851, or contact Tim Gehring at 479-264-5943.