Lunsford named Logan County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Miranda Holman

Logan County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kieth Lunsford was named the 2020 Logan County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Nominations for this award are submitted to the Attorney General's Office. They include all law enforcement officers who work in Logan County, regardless of their agency. The selection process for nominations is based on qualified candidates who have performed admirably in the line of duty in the previous 18 months.

Lunsford, who has 20 years of comprehensive law enforcement service, was selected for this award based on his exemplary work supervising a team of three investigators. All three investigators were each recognized as a Deputy of the Quarter for the Logan County Sheriff's Office during this past year.

Logan County Chief Deputy Joshua Scott said, "I believe that Lt. Lunsford has been instrumental in almost every success our agency can claim during the past year."

Lunsford is also the training coordinator for the Logan County Sheriff's Office and works as a field training officer, who also sits on the disciplinary and hiring boards.

"Lt. Lunsford has assisted the other agencies in our county countless times to include theft cases, sexual assault cases, as well as a recent murder case," Scott said. Lunsford has been able to wear all these hats while at the same time being a working supervisor working on countless cases of his own. "He has successfully worked a number of theft cases, sexual assault cases, fraud cases, and rape cases just to name a few."

Scott said that Lunsford is a highly motivated, hard worker who deserves to be recognized as the 2020 Logan County Law Enforcement Officer.

Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey said, "We are very thankful for Lt. Lunsford's contributions to our team and to the citizens of Logan County."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge honored Lunsford at an award reception earlier this year.

"Every day, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect their communities," said Rutledge. "In Arkansas, we will always back the blue."