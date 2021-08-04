North Logan County Fair set to open at full capacity

Miranda Holman/Special to the Paris-Express

The 2021 North Logan County Fair will begin on Tuesday, Aug.10, and run until Saturday, Aug. 14. All pre-pandemic fair events and activities will be resumed. The fair pageant and talent show will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Paris Middle School Auditorium.

Wes Howard, president of the fair board, said they faced many challenges last year due to the pandemic. "However, we did attempt and succeeded at keeping the livestock show and home economic exhibits going even though it was at a lower capacity than what we were used to," he said.

Howard is excited to bring the fair back to its full capacity this year. "We want the fair to be something that brings the community together for one week or even one day. We all get so wrapped up in work and our busy lives and we just need to step back and take ourselves to the fair and mentally let ourselves unwind and take a little trip back to what it was like to be a kid at the fair ourselves," he stated.

This year, attendees can expect all to experience all of the standard events, including livestock showings, the poultry barn, the premium auction, home economics exhibits, "The Link" community service, the pie contest, pageants, the carnival and the bull drop. Concessions will be back at full capacity, ready to serve the fair's world-famous burgers.

In addition, some new events have been added this year. "We added the pet goat class for the kids that may not have a goat that is quite up to par as some of the more show-ready animals," Howard said. "This will be used as an entry-level class for younger kids that may not know much about animal showing and it will help them learn about the processes and how animals live."

He also said that the fair board added an amateur craft beer competition.

"This is something that is growing at a rapid pace in our area, and this will allow a few more of the adult exhibitors to add to the items exhibited in the home economics building," he said.

The board decided to add a pet clothing category to the home economics entries.

"There are lots of folks out there that have pets instead of children and they raise their pets as their kids. So, some of them are making all kinds of clothing for them too," said Howard.

A metalworking category has also been added. Items accepted in this division include anything from boot racks made out of horseshoes, barbeque fire pits, wall hangings and yard art.

Carnival rides will begin Wednesday, Aug. 11 with free admission that night. Admission will be $2 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-14. Gates will close that Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. and at 11 p.m. on that Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

As of July 31, there were no COVID restrictions set to be in place. Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees who have been vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, though masks are suggested. It is recommended that unvaccinated attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing.

"If you do not feel well or have been exposed to someone who is not feeling well, please stay home and take care of yourself and try not to spread any germs," Howard said.

For more information, visit the Logan County Fair Facebook page.