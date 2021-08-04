Golden Harvest Award nominations now being accepted

Paris Express

The Golden Harvest Award will be presented Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Logan County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. The award honors Logan County senior citizens for their community service. Each year at the fair, a senior citizen age 65 or older is recognized for his or her contribution to Logan County.

Nominations may be made by submitting a 500 word story about the nominee. The nominee's name should be at the top of the page, but not included in the story. The name of the person making the nomination should be signed at the bottom, which will be removed before judging. Send submissions to Logan County Fair Association, No. 15 Courthouse, 25 W. Walnut St., Paris, AR 72855. Nominations must be received by Aug. 11.