Local 4-H'ers participate in summer day camps

Paris Express

Logan County 4-H offered its members various activities to attend this summer. They kicked off the summer with a fun night, that allowed 4-H'ers to meet other members and play games together, and the activities continued with local day camps.

Two sewing camps were held, where the campers made pillows and completed a charity project for Arkansas Children’s Hospital. A two-day outdoor skills camp was also held, where the kids were able to learn about first-aid, outdoor cooking and fire starting.

4-H offers a variety of events locally and statewide, and members are able to take full advantage of these opportunities. For more information about joining, call 479-675-2787.