Shirley Kiefer retires from St. Joseph Catholic School

Miranda Holman

Shirley Kiefer, St. Joseph Catholic School's principal, has decided to retire and will not be returning for the 2021-22 school year.

Kiefer received a bachelor of science degree from University of the Ozarks in Clarksville and then started her career in education teaching first grade at St. Joseph Catholic School. She was principal in the 1990s after receiving a Masters in Science Education degree from the University of Central Arkansas. She taught religion, careers and U.S. history at Trinity Catholic Junior High in Fort Smith for six years before joining the faculty at Subiaco Academy for 13 years.

Kiefer retired from education in 2018, only to return to St. Joseph School as principal for the past three years. "When I was hired three years ago, I knew I was a transition until the next principal. The work strengthening our curriculum, seeking ways to make the school even better, that was preparation for our new principal," she said.

According to Kiefer, St. Joseph's philosophy of of teaching the whole child – spiritually, academically, socially and physically – motivates the student and sets the school apart in the Logan County area. "Having students in our school whose parents I taught to read back in the day, that's incredible! Knowing our students understand service to others and their community, that's what makes our school special – we turn out some great kids!"

Over the last 30 years of her career in education, Kiefer has experienced numerous high points that have always revolved around the success of a student. "Without exception, each has been a time where students were successful, that's incredibly gratifying. Life brings challenges, and that is no more true than in education," said Kiefer.

The impact of the pandemic changed the landscape for schools and educators everywhere. Kiefer said educators did a fantastic job during the pandemic to keep the students healthy and safe. She stated, "The coordinated effort of faculty and staff, parents and students enabled St. Joseph School to maintain face to face instruction. A lot of forethought and planning, and staying consistent and persistent helped keep our students healthy and safe."

St. Joseph's has named Michelle O'Neal as the new principal for the 2021-22 school year. "I'm excited to see the great things our new principal will bring to the school," said Kiefer. "I think she's an energetic advocate for students and building on the school's traditions."

Retirement plans for Kiefer include spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, traveling and camping. "I've put my name in to volunteer and substitute on occasion at my favorite Catholic elementary school." She said it might seem unusual to include volunteering and substituting in her retirement plans, but she explained, "I feel that's my way to give back and thank the school community for all their support and dedication to make St. Joseph School a great place to learn and grow!"