CASA charity golf tournament raises funds for area children

The weather was near perfect and the grounds at Little Creek Golf Course were beautiful shades of green for the annual CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Golf Tournament this year, held May 22. The money from this event helps CASA fulfill its mission to provide court-appointed advocates for abused and neglected children in the 15th Judicial District and to educate the community regarding the needs of these children.

CASA are volunteers appointed by a judge to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings such as school. CASA of the Tri-Peaks specifically serves foster children from Logan, Scott, and Yell counties.

“Children that have a CASA volunteer are shown to have better outcomes than those children without one. For example, they have improved educational outcomes, spend less time in foster care and are half as likely to re-enter foster care," Annette Summers, the Executive Director of CASA said,

Although CASA of the Tri-Peaks’ goal is to eventually be able to serve all foster children in these counties, the need currently exceeds available volunteers. However, the money raised in the annual golf tournament helps ensure that the organization can continue recruiting new volunteers, effectively serving the children, as well as spreading awareness about child abuse/neglect and the needs of foster children.

