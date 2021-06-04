Two-sport athlete Jadyn Hart named Express athlete of the Year

Jadyn Hart has been named the 2021 Express Athlete of the Year, finalizing a senior year at Paris that saw her win all-state honors in both basketball and softball.

It also adds to her high school career awards that include a 2018 selection as Freshmen Max Preps All American as a Utility player, Southwest Times Record all area softball team, as well as all conference and all state softball in 2018 and 2019.

Hart also hauled in honors this year as 3A state tournament team, and an all atar nominee.

Hart did not pursue many schools, but after a recent visit, has committed to play at National Park Community College in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Though her accolades as a high school athlete are impressive, the journey started very early and has showcased her talent the entire

Her dad Donald Hart said he knew at an early age she had special athletic talent.

“She was the only kid I had that could throw it in the air to first across the diamond that year," Donald Hart said. "So I knew from as early as 4- or 5-years-old she was a special athlete that didn't come around every year. She had speed and skills above her age in both basketball and softball.”

Donald had a hard time narrowing down a favorite memory with Jadyn because they spent so many games together. One stood out, when they both won their first championship together.

“I do remember winning my first softball championship (T-Ball) at Charleston in the Tri-County League," he said. "We beat Charleston in the finals and I moved Jadyn to numerous defensive positions depending on where their hitters were hitting it.

"She made outs all over the field. However, her hitting two home runs and helping her team win regionals vs a great Booneville team this season ranks right there at the top.”

Her mom Beverly's favorite memory of Jadyn was her walk off grand slam in 2018 to beat 5A Magnolia and win the Hope tournament.

As for Jadyn, it was not a single memory or even a play or a game. It was just the memories and relationships she made with friends along the journey.

Donald has had the opportunity to coach Jadyn in basketball and softball all of her life, outside of two years in seven and eighth grade.

“We've butted heads several times over the years, but I always tried to leave sports and my being the coach on the fields and courts," Donald said. "That was something I had to make an adjustment early in my coaching career to make sure I didn't ruin her love for sports and ruin our father-daughter relationship.”

“She is a phenomenal two-sport athlete," said Dustin Williams, who coached Jadyn her in basketball her sophomore and junior years. "One of the hardest working and humble I have ever coached. Jadyn is an unselfish leader that leads by example and makes those around her better.”

Jadyn finished her career this year at Paris setting the school record for strikeouts in a single season with 335 strikeouts and career strikeouts with 844.

She holds the single season home run record with 12 and career total home runs with 27 on a shortened three-year period with 2020 being canceled because of COVID-19..

Jadyn holds the single season stolen base record with 35 in 2021 and career with 95 (three seasons). Jadyn holds the single-season wins as a pitcher with 22 and career wins with 52.

Jadyn holds the single most points scored in a girls basketball game at Paris with 41 in 2020.