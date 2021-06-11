Josh Ferrell era gets underway for Paris basketball

Josh Ferrell had to jump right in after being named the basketball coach at Paris.

With a team camp already scheduled and summer practices ready to roll, Ferrell had to rely on assistant coach Josh Rhinehart and his knowledge of the teams and the schedule.

“Josh was a great help," Ferrell said. "He made contacts with the teams that were coming in and has been a big help in the transition. We had 10 teams come in for the team camp, and it went well.”

Practices are well underway this summer, with several athletes participating with the football and baseball teams as well.

Basketball is running practice four mornings a week, but the team remains all smiles.

“These are great kids," Ferrell said. "When I asked about the job, people told me there were a lot of high character kids here. They are always 'yes sir' and 'no sir.'”

All of the conditioning has a purpose in Ferrell’s system, and it doesn’t take long watching practice to see things are going to be different.

The style Ferrell wants to play will be complementary to the high school game when the shot clock comes in after next season.

“Players want to run. They want to play fast," he said. "We want to put pressure from end to end, play defense the length of the court.”

Originally from Westfork, Ferrell knows the area, and the move brought him and his wife back closer to family.

Ferrell, who has been recognized as a young up and coming coach, comes from a coaching family, and in the last 10 years, he's played for his dad in a state title game and won a title as a coach.

He's hoping his good fortune can continue at Paris.

Random facts on Ferrell

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, or Michael Jordan: Jordan

Hobby: Golf

Sweet or Salty: Definitely Salty

Hockey or Soccer: Hockey

Baseball or Football: Football

Favorite Athletes: Michael Jordan and Phil Mickelson

Favorite TV Show: Seinfeld