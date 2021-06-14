With system in place, new Paris football coach Jeff Weaver is excited for what the future holds

There is no sleeping in during the summer for the Paris football team. At least not while on new coach Jeff Weaver's clock.

Each morning, the Eagles are often juggling hitting the weight room and working outside based on breaks in the weather. Weaver also has his team working daily to learn his system that he's been putting into place and move on from the loss of the senior class.

There were two key offensive linemen who graduated last year, but Ryan Post and Mequeil Ellingberg return.

Of the new starters up front, most saw minutes last season and are putting in the work to fill in the gaps under Weaver.

“There are only six or seven different schemes, which is easy to learn," said Cayden McDaniel, who will likely play both sides of the ball in the fall. "From there, we just have different variations to keep people guessing. There's a lot of new terminology, but I really like this new offense.”

Weaver has taken notice in the improvements of the big men up front, as well.

“The offensive line really started coming together at the end of Spring," he said. "We went from feeling like we had three solid to maybe seven or eight. We will need guys to give a breather to Post and Mequeil.”

Senior wide receiver Jude Simmons had a great day at the 7-on-7 camp, where the Eagles went to the semifinals in a loaded field. The camp focused on the skill players, and Weaver liked what he saw.

“Jude showed great hands and improved speed," Weaver said. "Other teams started scouting us in their breaks, and he still made plays. He will be a No. 3 wide receiver and H-back and play defensive end.”

One of the hardest issues coaches normally face when implementing a new system is getting the team to “buy-in” to the concept. But the Eagles believe they can make a significant run with this system in place.

“I am so pleased and excited with the kids," Weaver said. "I am impressed with how quick they are learning.”

Of course, quarterback is as important to a system as any position, but senior Chase Watts will enter the season as the career passing leader for Paris.

“Chase had a good spring," Weaver said. "At 7-on-7 camp in Poyen, he only threw one interception in six games. He is getting comfortable to where he doesn’t have to think as much and can just play.”

Though, senior play is great, Weaver knows the advantage of getting the younger kids involved in the system has long-term benefits.

“The good thing about our system is that once you get the terminology, it becomes simple to do," he said. "It is a key reason why we want to introduce it at the lower ages.”