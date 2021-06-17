Paris volleyball team focused this summer after finishing as state runner-ups

Paris volleyball is a powerhouse.

The Eagles have been in the state title game in eight of the last nine years, so they know that expectations are high.

Despite the extensive summer workout, coach Jordan Devine is pleased with how things have gone so far to try to make it nine.

“Summer is going really well," Devine said. "So far we have just had practice three days a week. We will take dead weeks, then come back and hit the ground running for camps.”

Dead weeks, which are a short window of time where coaches and players have no organized activities, are quickly approaching. The Eagles will head to Missouri State team camp after, followed by 501Volley camp, team camp in Benton and a one-day camp at 6A powerhouse Greenwood.

Eagle Hoops:Josh Ferrell era gets underway for Paris basketball

Camps are an important development piece for the teams, especially a roster as young as Paris', but the Eagles will have multiple teams competing to make sure everyone gets in work.

At any given practice, Paris will have two full courts with drills taking place. Paris has a pipeline of players ready to compete, with almost 70 girls currently in the program, which starts in the seventh grade.

Paris returns most of its starters from a state runner-up team.

Alyssa Komp, Jacee Hart, Akira Robinson and Brailey Forst bring power and athleticism up front, while Reagan Lowery, Rachel O’Neal, Melodie Lo and Kasse Appleton will add to the rotation.

Underclassmen Maggie Richie, Abby Walker, Carsyn Johnson, Katelyn Schluterman and Karsyn Hart, who all saw the floor a year ago, also add depth.

“Team chemistry has been good," Devine said. "With so many returning, we are really looking at all of the different options we will have. Lots of fun friendly competition for spots.

Fun and Gun:Paris football coach Jeff Weaver is excited for what the future holds

Hart of a Champion:Two-sport athlete Jadyn Hart named Express athlete of the Year

“They really put their head down and went to work in the offseason and have come out this summer ready to go.”