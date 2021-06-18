Scranton Roundup Club Rodeo draws top young riders

The Scranton rodeo arena was buzzing with cowboys and cowgirls from all across the region.

Dustin Dunn and the DD Rodeo Company promised to put on a show at the Scranton Roundup Club Rodeo, and they did not disappoint. The lot was packed with cars both nights, drawing a crowd that kept the concessions flowing and the cheers loud.

The rodeo had both junior and open divisions, with competitors starting at age 7. The field included one of the top rated junior bull riders in the state, Bryson Nelms, who was just back from a runner-up finish in the State High School Rodeo.

The number of entrants kept the action going until almost midnight, and the fans stuck around for it all.

Dustin Dunn, who is from Booneville, knows a lot about Logan County and the rodeos that these communities have been coming to for generations. He has seen the young people start to take interest in rodeo again, as this is his third of the month.

"It has grown," Dunn said. "Kids have learned they probably won't do the sanctioned rodeos, and this is an opportunity for them. People show up to cheer for them. It has been fun."

They can start out riding sheep', move up to riding a calf and then steer before ever strapping themselves to the back of a bull. The barrel racing starts out at age 7 as well.

Paris is up next for Dunn and his crew.

Rodeo winners

First night:

Mutton bustin - Clyde Scharber

Calf riding - Trenton White

Chute Dogging - Ridge Bonewell

7&Under Goat Undecorating - Harper Burger

8-13 Goat Undecorating - Bayleigh Benjamin

14-19 Goat Untying - Braydi Davis

7&Under Pole Bending - BK Reed

8-13 Pole Bending Braydi Davis

14-19 Pole Bending Summer Wells

Junior Team Roping - Ridge Bonewell & Elam Farrell

7&Under Barrel Racing - BK Reed

8-13 Barrel Racing - Bayleigh Benjamin

14-19 Barrel Racing - Madison Crosby

Open Barrel Racing - Francis Johnston

Jr Bull riding - James Forrester

Open Bronc riding - Isaac Eveld

Second night: