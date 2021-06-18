Scranton Roundup Club Rodeo draws top young riders
The Scranton rodeo arena was buzzing with cowboys and cowgirls from all across the region.
Dustin Dunn and the DD Rodeo Company promised to put on a show at the Scranton Roundup Club Rodeo, and they did not disappoint. The lot was packed with cars both nights, drawing a crowd that kept the concessions flowing and the cheers loud.
The rodeo had both junior and open divisions, with competitors starting at age 7. The field included one of the top rated junior bull riders in the state, Bryson Nelms, who was just back from a runner-up finish in the State High School Rodeo.
The number of entrants kept the action going until almost midnight, and the fans stuck around for it all.
Dustin Dunn, who is from Booneville, knows a lot about Logan County and the rodeos that these communities have been coming to for generations. He has seen the young people start to take interest in rodeo again, as this is his third of the month.
"It has grown," Dunn said. "Kids have learned they probably won't do the sanctioned rodeos, and this is an opportunity for them. People show up to cheer for them. It has been fun."
They can start out riding sheep', move up to riding a calf and then steer before ever strapping themselves to the back of a bull. The barrel racing starts out at age 7 as well.
Paris is up next for Dunn and his crew.
Rodeo winners
First night:
- Mutton bustin - Clyde Scharber
- Calf riding - Trenton White
- Chute Dogging - Ridge Bonewell
- 7&Under Goat Undecorating - Harper Burger
- 8-13 Goat Undecorating - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Goat Untying - Braydi Davis
- 7&Under Pole Bending - BK Reed
- 8-13 Pole Bending Braydi Davis
- 14-19 Pole Bending Summer Wells
- Junior Team Roping - Ridge Bonewell & Elam Farrell
- 7&Under Barrel Racing - BK Reed
- 8-13 Barrel Racing - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Barrel Racing - Madison Crosby
- Open Barrel Racing - Francis Johnston
- Jr Bull riding - James Forrester
- Open Bronc riding - Isaac Eveld
Second night:
- Mutton Busting - tie Callie Myers, Clyde Scharber
- Chute Dogging - Andrew Tibbitts
- 7&Under Goat Undecorating - BK Reed
- 8-13 Goat Undecorating - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Goat Tying - Braydi Davis
- 7&Under Poles - BK Reed
- 8-13 Poles - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Poles - Kylie Broomfield
- 8-13 Breakaway Roping - Lane Kats
- 14-19 Breakaway Roping - Kenlee Hodge
- Jr Team Roping - Jimmy Barron & Bryar Lovell
- Open Team Roping- Stetson Qualls & Tanner Hagler
- 7&Under Barrel Racing - BK Reed
- 8-13 Barrel Racing - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Barrel Racing- Kylie Broomfield
- Open Barrel Racing- Lindsey Gooch
- Jr Bull Riding - Jacob Carter