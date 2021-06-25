Paris works to establish new skate park with help of area teens

When Colby Wells was in high school, he loved to skate. There were not many places, but briefly he was able to get access for some skaters in the old fair building, a building left unused after the new fairgrounds were built on the east end of town.

That idea lasted a few years, and the lack of visibility of those inside the building led to the end of skating on the property. The building then became a place to hide clutter and unused items from the city. The once bustling fair building was essentially abandoned.

About a year ago, Wells went for a checkup, and the doctor suggested more physical activities. When the doctor asked what activities he used to be involved in, Wells answered skateboarding, fully expecting the doctor to tell him to find an easier activity for a man in his late thirties. Instead, the doctor encouraged him to get back to skating.

The additional problem, there are not many places to skate, which left him driving to Fort Smith or Russellville to enjoy riding his board. Eventually he connected with others doing the same, travelling to skate. That was when he started the Paris Skate Park Initiative with the goal of developing the old fair building into a skateable area.

In a few short months, Wells has led a group of students and worked with the City of Paris to start the process of developing a skate park. They developed a relationship with Tommy Melton, the Parks Director, and have invested time and grit to get the building from a forgotten storage facility to a place where teens skate each day.

“The skate park is an example of adding activities for our youth and also teaching responsibility," Mayor Daniel Rogers. "The facility needed to be cleaned and work done, and the youth of the community have stepped up to make something they can be proud of.”

The students not only cleaned out the building, but were able to take down part of two walls so that the facility can be easily monitored. The students also take pride in the facility, making sure trash is picked up and the floors are cleaned. It is a very modest beginning, but the crew has hopes they can raise the funds to purchase better ramps and park elements.

Word has already spread about the park, and some skaters have driven over an hour to ride.

Josh Sauls moved to Paris for his last year of high school. Now as a dad of three, he loves seeing the park available for his kids.

“When I left California as a kid, we had tons of places to skate," said Sauls. "There was nothing here then, but we tried. Now, my kids have this just minutes away from the house.”

While Sauls unloaded the skateboards, his three kids, all under age 9, piled out of the vehicle and went skating. Josh’s daughter represents the growing dynamics of skating, and Wells also said his three daughters are now into skating. This year will see skateboarding go beyond the XGames that have been so popular and will now be both a men’s and women’s Olympic sport.

Wells and the students will continue to develop the park as they can, and welcome workers and those that can donate to continue the work on the project.