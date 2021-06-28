Big crowds turn out for Paris Roundup Club Rodeo

Logan County had another great weekend of rodeo action with the Paris Roundup Club Rodeo. Riders from across the region turned out for two nights of competition, and the young riders were the highlight of the event.

DD Rodeo Company ran the show, and the stock proved to be up to the task. The broncs, new stock just driven in from Texas, did not allow a certified ride on Saturday.

The junior events showcased riders as young as 7, and their dedication to the sport was on open display. Bryson Nelms, fresh off his runner up performance at the state high school rodeo, stayed well after the last bull was ridden to view photos and break down their rides in hopes of getting a full eight seconds on Saturday.

The Roundup Club was also pleased with the product and community support.

The proceeds from this rodeo will help improve the facility. Mayor Daniel Rogers echoed the positive results from the event.

"I love seeing the property kept up by the club and believe this adds to the quality of life for communities to have regular events like this," he said. "It entertains our city and brings in outside people and money. I heard nothing but positive things from those that attended."

The Roundup Club will begin the upgrades at the arena and are hoping to partner with the city for a full scale rodeo in the fall to coincide with the annual Frontier Day celebration.

Winners from this weekend were:

Friday winners:

Mutton Bustin - Clyde Scharber

Calf riding - Trenton White

Chute Dogging - Ridge Bonewell

7&Under Goat Undecorating - Harper Burger

8-13 Goat Undecorating - Bayleigh Benjamin

14-19 Goat Untying - Braydi Davis

7&Under Pole Bending - BK Reed

8-13 Pole Bending Braydi Davis

14-19 Pole Bending Summer Wells

Junior Team Roping - Ridge Bonewell & Elam Farrell

7&Under Barrel Racing - BK Reed

8-13 Barrel Racing - Bayleigh Benjamin

14-19 Barrel Racing - Madison Crosby

Open Barrel Racing - Francis Johnston

Jr Bull riding - James Forrester

Open Bronc riding - Isaac Eveld

Saturday winners: