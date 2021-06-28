Big crowds turn out for Paris Roundup Club Rodeo
Logan County had another great weekend of rodeo action with the Paris Roundup Club Rodeo. Riders from across the region turned out for two nights of competition, and the young riders were the highlight of the event.
DD Rodeo Company ran the show, and the stock proved to be up to the task. The broncs, new stock just driven in from Texas, did not allow a certified ride on Saturday.
The junior events showcased riders as young as 7, and their dedication to the sport was on open display. Bryson Nelms, fresh off his runner up performance at the state high school rodeo, stayed well after the last bull was ridden to view photos and break down their rides in hopes of getting a full eight seconds on Saturday.
The Roundup Club was also pleased with the product and community support.
The proceeds from this rodeo will help improve the facility. Mayor Daniel Rogers echoed the positive results from the event.
"I love seeing the property kept up by the club and believe this adds to the quality of life for communities to have regular events like this," he said. "It entertains our city and brings in outside people and money. I heard nothing but positive things from those that attended."
The Roundup Club will begin the upgrades at the arena and are hoping to partner with the city for a full scale rodeo in the fall to coincide with the annual Frontier Day celebration.
Winners from this weekend were:
Friday winners:
- Mutton Bustin - Clyde Scharber
- Calf riding - Trenton White
- Chute Dogging - Ridge Bonewell
- 7&Under Goat Undecorating - Harper Burger
- 8-13 Goat Undecorating - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Goat Untying - Braydi Davis
- 7&Under Pole Bending - BK Reed
- 8-13 Pole Bending Braydi Davis
- 14-19 Pole Bending Summer Wells
- Junior Team Roping - Ridge Bonewell & Elam Farrell
- 7&Under Barrel Racing - BK Reed
- 8-13 Barrel Racing - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Barrel Racing - Madison Crosby
- Open Barrel Racing - Francis Johnston
- Jr Bull riding - James Forrester
- Open Bronc riding - Isaac Eveld
Saturday winners:
- Mutton Bustin - tie Callie Myers, Clyde Scharber
- Chute Dogging - Andrew Tibbitts
- 7&Under Goat Undecorating - BK Reed
- 8-13 Goat Undecorating - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Goat Tying - Braydi Davis
- 7&Under Poles - BK Reed
- 8-13 Poles - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Poles - Kylie Broomfield
- 8-13 Breakaway Roping - Lane Kats
- 14-19 Breakaway Roping - Kenlee Hodge
- Jr Team Roping - Jimmy Barron & Bryar Lovell
- Open Team Roping- Stetson Qualls & Tanner Hagler
- 7&Under Barrel Racing - BK Reed
- 8-13 Barrel Racing - Bayleigh Benjamin
- 14-19 Barrel Racing- Kylie Broomfield
- Open Barrel Racing- Lindsey Gooch
- Jr Bull Riding - Jacob Carter