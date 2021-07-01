Subiaco Academy planning for change with Arkansas Activities Association policies for private schools

Over the past few classification cycles, Subiaco Academy has been playing against competition that competes on the 4A or 5A level.

With 80 or so students in the high school program, it has been a tough task to field competitive teams. The move to 8-man football last season proved successful, and the changes coming in 2022 will help balance the playing field.

The Trojans' classification is determined with a multiplier, as they are the only team playing up two classifications. Since their enrollment is all male, their numbers are doubled, which would place them in the 3A classifications, and since they are a private school, they are forced to play up another classification, placing them in a conference against much larger schools like Ozark, Clarksville, and Morrilton.

But now with recent changes proposed by the Arkansas Activities Association, private schools would be evaluated based on their previous four year conference records, rated on a point system, and then reclassified.

There has been significant interest in changing the current system, with the private schools in the Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas areas dominating the landscape. Subjecting a rural school such as Subiaco to the same policies has proven ineffective, but looking at trending records in each sport appears to be a step in the right direction by those involved.

Mike Berry, who wears many hats at Subiaco Academy, including athletics director and football coach, thinks the Trojans will benefit. “I think the new system would see us in 3A football and baseball. Basketball may stay where they are, based on their recent years.”

There will be one more full calendar year of play before the sports will be evaluated, but the changes could lead to renewed rivalries if the Trojans land in conferences with Scranton or Paris.

The Arkansas Activities Association also made a move to sanction 8-man football this season, with 22 teams now scheduled to compete. The changes, however, will not affect Subiaco. The move only sanctions the sport for 1A and 2A teams. Subiaco will compete in the classification rated as large schools, which will include Episcopal, Marshall, Rosebud, and newcomer Little Rock Hall.

“It is a great product. The 8-man game is exciting and most are surprised at the quality of the game. But we said from the beginning, when our numbers increase, we plan to go back to the 11-man game.”

