Greasy Valley Cornhole helps grow game locally

While some wereplaying cornhole in the backyard over the holiday weekend, the growth in the sport was showcased on national television.

The American Cornhole League tournament was played in a casino venue under the bright lights and a full crowd. The sport is diverse and growing rapidly, with national sponsors and tournaments paying out $150,000, even.

Locally, the growth of the game has taken off, with regular tournaments and the formation of a local association, Greasy Valley Cornhole.

“Greasy Valley Cornhole started in the Catlett-Huber shop in Subiaco," said Tyler Catlett, one of the founders. "It really started as a bunch of friends and family playing cornhole on the weekends and holidays. We decided that we enjoyed it so much why not get something going to get the community involved?”

Catlett and Bryan Floren began brainstorming, and Rodney Catlett began making regulation boards. The group had their first event at the Logan County fairgrounds shortly after.

The tournaments are governed by the official American Cornhole Association rules. The games are played with a 27-foot gap and 16 ounce bags.

Despite the challenges, their first four tournaments filled the available slots, including the July 2 tournament that partnered with the Chamber of Commerce and took place before the City of Paris Fireworks celebration.

“We loved having a cornhole tournamentm and we have talked to him about having other events," Paris Chamber of Commerce member Tonya Fletcher, said. "I think the community enjoyed it in conjunction with the fireworks.

"The vendors enjoyed having them as well as it gives people an opportunity to grab a bite to eat and enjoy some entertainment.”

Thirty-two teams competed, with players coming from as far away as Oklahoma City and Pine Bluff, with the winner taking home $500, and the ages ranged 9-75.

“We really had to limit the amount of teams we had due to the time window we had to work with before the Paris Fireworks Show,” Floren said.

Greasy Valley Cornhole hosts events most Tuesdays at the fairgrounds, and Pridgin Family Brewery also hosts weekly baggo tournaments (smaller boards and bags) each Friday.

The Scoreholio app helps players find, register and keep statistics for players. The next scheduled event for Greasy Valley Cornhole will be in partnership with the Logan County Fair on Aug. 14.

