Paris' Jayden Wells turning heads, lands on All-Star roster in summer softball circuit

A few years ago, Jayden Wells was an eighth grader having to watch her friends compete on the high school softball team knowing that she could contribute if rules allowed her to compete.

She now has one season of play under her belt with Paris after losing a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she showcased what she could do, helping lead her team to the state semifinals.

D1 Talent:Meet Missouri baseball commitment Duke Walker

Bringing home the Bling:Paris announces postseason awards for Baseball and Softball

She has put in extra work with hitting coaches and seeks out every opportunity to improve her skillset.

For the summer, she hit the road with her family, crisscrossing the country to play high level tournaments with her Tulsa Elite team.

Before that, Wells grew up on a softball field. When she entered T-ball, she struggled hitting because she was so accustomed to hitting the slow pitch ball already from time with her family, who now travels with her throughout the summer.

“Traveling is fun," she said. "I really enjoy getting to see the different places while doing what I love most with my best friends. Sometimes it can get hard though because we’ve all lived anything but a normal childhood. We've had to sacrifice the vacations and the staying home and hanging out with your friends during the summer like a normal teenager would.

"Instead we travel around the country, train with the best, play with the best, because we are the best of the best. Sometimes this can take a tole on you, but at the end of the day, we’re living the dream.”

A Year To Remember:Two-sport athlete Jadyn Hart named Express athlete of the Year

Many of the tournaments are five-seven days for the team. In the Tulsa Elite Easton invitational, they placed third out of 48.

The 16U team then traveled to Colorado and played in the 18U division. The team won pool play, and Wells was selected to the tournament All-Star team out of a field of nearly 12,000.

Wells was the only player from Arkansas selected to the All-Star roster.

“One of the coolest things I have ever experienced was playing a team from Hawaii in Colorado," she said. "They had made shell necklaces and after our game asked if they could present them to us and show us their culture and take a picture with us. It was honestly one of the most humbling moments I've ever experienced in sports.

"We had beat this team and they still were the nicest people and for them to come and share their culture with us was just an amazing experience I'll never forget.”

Even though wells suffered an injury during the summer, she still batted .333 with a .684 slugging percentage and .418 on base percentage. She also hit six home runs this season, including four in one tournament in Kansas City.

Adventure Continues:Former Paris softball star Sydney Ward headed to Southern Arkansas to finish college career

When she is not on the field, Wells is working a summer job as a lifeguard at the city pool.

“Everyday I am home there’s a 90% chance I'm at the pool.”