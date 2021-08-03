Paris' Duke Walker, a Missouri baseball commit, is looking to leave mark on football field

Paris senior Duke Walker enters his senior year with high expectations and a lot of eyes on him every game.

Walker started playing baseball at age 4, but in elementary school he got a taste of peewee football and never let go.

Currently, Walker is a baseball commit to Missouri, but he knows after an all-state designation after an 11-win season last year, people have taken notice.

" I would love to be a two-sport college athlete," Walker said. "I know it would be difficult, and I would really have to work hard. I am definitely open to any possibilities at the next level in either sport."

Walker is a leader on and off of the field, kind of like his favorite athlete - Derek Jeter.

"(He's my favorite) because of the way he carried himself as a person, the energy and leadership he showed on the field and his ability to come through in the biggest spots," he said.

Paris football coach Jeff Weaver echoes both the leadership and the opportunities that lay ahead for Walker.

"Duke is a gifted athlete and a fine young man. He will be one of the best players in the state at any level. He knows he will have opportunities in multiple sports at the next level, but he is focused on doing his best to help his teams win now."

To this point in his high school career, Walker has amassed quite the list of awards. He was named all-state and all-conference in his junior year. He was also named all-conference in football his sophomore year, but wasn't able to earn any honors in baseball because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports.

He was named a 2020 3A Football Player of the Year finalist by 42 Sports and the 2020 Ortho Arkansas Football 3A Defensive player of the year, as well as being named All-NWADG first team in baseball, AP All-Arkansas in Baseball and first team All-Area.

But competing in two sports is a grind.

"It is tough playing multiple sports and trying to stay in check with all of them, especially playing travel ball," he said. "During summer, you miss some football practices and during football you missed some baseball practices. That is when you have to take advantage of your down time and do some work on your own.

"We look for indoor facilities where I can hit in the winter, and I try to catch as many football practices I can when I am home from traveling for summer baseball. It is very tough, but if you are determined, you can do it."

Travel baseball has afforded Walker the opportunity to see different parts of the country, though.

"This summer was probably one of the busiest," he said. "It seemed like I was always on the bus traveling somewhere. We played in Chicago, Alabama, Georgia and Texas. I attended a couple of showcases, and I was invited and attended the 2021 Midwest Scouts Association Select 50 showcase at Kauffman stadium in Kansas City. That was a really awesome atmosphere."

Paris opens the football season Aug. 27 at Lavaca.