Paris football looking to build on 11-win season

After a year for the record books, Paris is looking to again make a deep playoff run and contend for the 3A-4 conference title.

The biggest question entering the season is at coach as Jeff Weaver replaced Tyler Clark, who left for Russellville. Weaver focuses on offensive power and speed, slinging the ball around and spreading things out. He is passionate about controlling the game tempo, and is not afraid to onside kick or go for it on fourth down.

Weaver’s connection to record-setting quarterback Chase Watts has been one of high expectations, and Watts will also have all state running back Duke Walker in the backfield. Senior wide receiver Jude Simmons was unstoppable in 7-on-7 camp.

“Even with teams scouting and focusing on him, Chase was able to get the ball in there and Jude showed great hands and has some speed.” Weaver said.

The defense is expected to look much the same, with some changes to fill up front from players graduating. Mequiel Ellingburg scored three touchdowns as a defensive lineman a year ago. Ryan Post and Ellingburg will anchor the line on both sides of the ball.

The schedule for the Eagles looks very similar to a year ago. Though the expectation is that several conference teams have improved for this season, the Eagles will not play a team with a winning record from a year ago until Oct. 15.

Breaking down 2021 schedule

Paris opens at Lavaca on Aug. 27. The Golden Arrows were 1-7 last season and Paris won 32-12.

Next, Paris will travel to JC Westside for another non conference game on Sept. 3. It was decided early in 2020, as Paris cruised to a 62-6. Expect Paris to use the game to get young players experience for later in the schedule.

Paris hosts West Fork on Sept. 10. Paris won last year, but only put up 20 points. The defense dominated, and West Fork only managed one score, but the game will be remembered for a plethora of penalties.

Paris will have a bye week before traveling to Mayflower on Sept. 24. A year ago, Paris scored early and often, then gave up a late score in a 35-7 win. Mayflower is projected to be better this season with a talented group of underclassmen expected to contribute.

Two Rivers was canceled a year ago, and previously had significant issues with numbers and facilities. To say the Gators have struggled is an understatement, The last win for the Gators was Aug. 30, 2019, when they recorded a 12-8 win over Marshall, who now competes in the 8-man classification.

Paris hosts Baptist Prep on Oct. 8 on its homecoming. A year ago, the Paris offense was in control throughout, and posted a 57-26 win. Again, as a private school in the Little Rock area, this team could look completely different this season.

Paris host Atkins on Oct. 15. Paris rolled to a 42-6 win in the game that put them on the radar as a contender in the 3A. Nobody saw a 42-0 halftime score coming into this one, and Atkins will be prepared with a senior quarterback at the helm in Zach Berkemeyer. Atkins finished third in conference behind Paris a season ago..

Perryville travels to Paris on Oct. 22. Paris trailed 7-0 before scoring 56 straight a year ago.Perryville returns several key starters on offense, and this could be a game where the Eagle defense gets tested.

The conference is likely to be decided on Oct. 29, when Paris heads to Booneville. Last year, the Paris drive came up inches short inside the ten yard line in its lone conference loss, 28-20 in the best game the rivalry has seen since the 1990s.

Danville comes to town to end the regular season on Nov. 5. Last year, Paris went on the road, somewhat in safety mode with the playoffs upcoming and cruised to a 49-22 victory.

